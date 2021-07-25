SQL Server: Group rows and collect columns in JSON

Hello,
I have an SQL Server database that looks like this (simplified):
|productcode
|title
|barcode
|material
|price
|stock
|DA-0000
|Ring
|58320
|Gold Κ14
|100.00
|0
|DA-0154
|Bracelet
|32340
|Gold Κ18
|200.00
|1
|DA-0154
|Bracelet
|32341
|Gold Κ14
|100.00
|0
|DA-0154
|Bracelet
|NULL
|Silver
|100.00
|1
I want to group items that have the same
productcode, turning them into a ‘main’ product, and have the rest as ‘variants’ of the main products. Items with a
NULL barcode should be listed after the ones with a specified barcode. Example result:
|productcode
|title
|variants
|DA-0000
|Ring
|[{“barcode”: 58320, “material”: “Gold K14”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 0}]
|DA-0154
|Bracelet
|[{“barcode”: 32340, “material”: “Gold K18”, “price”: “200.00”, “stock”: 1}, {“barcode”: 32341, “material”: “Gold K14”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 0}, {“barcode”: NULL, “material”: “Silver”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 1}]
My SQL skills are not up to this task, so I would appreciate any help.