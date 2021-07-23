SQL Server: Group rows and collect columns in JSON

Welcome to the forum.

I only know a little SQL. I don’t know whether your level of expertise is much above, the same or below mine so apologies if I pitch this at the wrong level.

Firstly, I didn’t know it was possible to have multiple rows in one cell like that. But even given that it is then I suspect it may not be a wise move? I would imagine making queries of that could be very complicated and problematic.

What do you ultimately want to do with the database? I suspect whatever you wish to do could be better and more easily done by keeping the database as it is and querying it.

I note that you don’t have a primary key column?