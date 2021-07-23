SQL Server: Group rows and collect columns in JSON

#1

Hello,

I have an SQL Server database that looks like this (simplified):

productcode title barcode material price stock
DA-0000 Ring 58320 Gold Κ14 100.00 0
DA-0154 Bracelet 32340 Gold Κ18 200.00 1
DA-0154 Bracelet 32341 Gold Κ14 100.00 0
DA-0154 Bracelet NULL Silver 100.00 1

I want to group items that have the same productcode, turning them into a ‘main’ product, and have the rest as ‘variants’ of the main products. Items with a NULL barcode should be listed after the ones with a specified barcode. Example result:

productcode title variants
DA-0000 Ring [{“barcode”: 58320, “material”: “Gold K14”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 0}]
DA-0154 Bracelet [{“barcode”: 32340, “material”: “Gold K18”, “price”: “200.00”, “stock”: 1}, {“barcode”: 32341, “material”: “Gold K14”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 0}, {“barcode”: NULL, “material”: “Silver”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 1}]

My SQL skills are not up to this task, so I would appreciate any help.

#2

Welcome to the forum.

I only know a little SQL. I don’t know whether your level of expertise is much above, the same or below mine so apologies if I pitch this at the wrong level.

Firstly, I didn’t know it was possible to have multiple rows in one cell like that. But even given that it is then I suspect it may not be a wise move? I would imagine making queries of that could be very complicated and problematic.

What do you ultimately want to do with the database? I suspect whatever you wish to do could be better and more easily done by keeping the database as it is and querying it.

I note that you don’t have a primary key column?

#3

i’ve never needed to work with JSON data, but i do know that SQL Server has built-in JSON functionality

see if this helps – https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sql/relational-databases/json/json-data-sql-server?view=sql-server-ver15

#4

Thank you @wake689. I am not really sure I am approaching the problem in a wise way, as you said.
This database comes from an ERP that I have minimal control over. Its content must be plugged to a system that expects an associative array (php) of products and its variants.

At first I thought of doing a query to get the distinct ‘main’ products, and then query each one in a loop to get its variants. Then I learned that queries in loops are a bad idea.

My problem in short is how to build this array of products and variants from the flat database rows.