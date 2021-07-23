SQL Server: Group rows and collect columns in JSON

Hello,

I have an SQL Server database that looks like this (simplified):

productcode title barcode material price stock DA-0000 Ring 58320 Gold Κ14 100.00 0 DA-0154 Bracelet 32340 Gold Κ18 200.00 1 DA-0154 Bracelet 32341 Gold Κ14 100.00 0 DA-0154 Bracelet NULL Silver 100.00 1

I want to group items that have the same productcode , turning them into a ‘main’ product, and have the rest as ‘variants’ of the main products. Items with a NULL barcode should be listed after the ones with a specified barcode. Example result:

productcode title variants DA-0000 Ring [{“barcode”: 58320, “material”: “Gold K14”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 0}] DA-0154 Bracelet [{“barcode”: 32340, “material”: “Gold K18”, “price”: “200.00”, “stock”: 1}, {“barcode”: 32341, “material”: “Gold K14”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 0}, {“barcode”: NULL, “material”: “Silver”, “price”: “100.00”, “stock”: 1}]

My SQL skills are not up to this task, so I would appreciate any help.