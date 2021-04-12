SQL Query with variable name table in Stored Procedure using MySql 8 version

Hi,
This is my
SQL query that working correctly and it’s stored an a database
MySql version 8.0.17
(I’m sorry but if I’m paste the query code the question is not posted… does anyone know why?)
I’ve tried using this
SQL query on an a
Stored Procedure on this mode
(I’m sorry but if I’m paste the stored procedure code the question is not posted… does anyone know why?)
But I’ve this error
Procedure execution failed 1146 - Table ‘db_test.’,tablename,’’ doesn’t exist Time: 0,138s
Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.