SQL Query with variable name table in Stored Procedure using MySql 8 version

#1

This is my SQL query that working correctly and it’s stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17

I’ve tried using this SQL query on an a Stored Procedure on this mode

But I’ve this error

Procedure execution failed 1146 - Table ‘db_test.’,tablename,’’ doesn’t exist Time: 0,138s

#2

You are not going to be able to build a variable and then use that variable in the SQL for the tablename just be concatenating it like that. It appears there is a way using prepared statements. Check out the following stack overflow (second answer has an example that may work)

#3

I’ve tried this code without success

I’ve this error

MySQL 1064 Error: You have an error in your SQL syntax check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ‘",pname,’’,contents,NULL)) AS ', pname, '')

#4

You have used a single quote that breaks your syntax here in the CONCAT function. Pleasev try this - CONCAT(“max(IF(‘pname’=”,pname,’’, contents,NULL).