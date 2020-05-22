Sql query with subselect?

SELECT stl.storytitle , stl.story_id , stl.story_media , stl.story_text , stl.story_tags , stl.story_date , stl.category , stl.location , p.photo_file , p.photo_id , s.cust_id AS shpID , s.cust_customer AS shipper , s.cust_address AS sAddress , s.cust_city AS sCity , s.cust_state AS sState , s.cust_zip AS sZip , s.coordinates AS sCoo , rcv.cust_id AS rcvID , rcv.cust_customer AS receiver , rcv.cust_address AS rAddress , rcv.cust_city AS rCity , rcv.cust_state AS rState , rcv.cust_zip AS rZip , rcv.coordinates AS rCoo , t.tripid , t.lmiles , t.tid , t.pickup , t.delivery , t.emptystart , c.category AS storyCat , c.id AS catID , t.trailer AS trailerid , us.username , us.picture , us.id AS authorID FROM storyline stl LEFT JOIN triplog t ON t.tid = stl.tid LEFT JOIN customers s ON s.cust_id = t.shipper LEFT JOIN customers rcv ON rcv.cust_id = t.receiver RIGHT JOIN categories c ON c.id = stl.category INNER JOIN users us ON us.id = stl.author LEFT JOIN photos p ON p.photo_id = stl.story_media WHERE stl.story_id LIKE ".$_GET["sid"]." GROUP BY stl.story_id ORDER BY stl.story_id ASC

This query lets me get what I need, but now I changed the triplog tables receiver column to comma separated values and I need to identify multiple ID’s in that field with the details stored in the customer table.

How would I do this ? I’m thinking I need a sub query ??