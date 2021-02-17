SQL Query to find all table names on a database with MySQL

hi all,

These are tables list on database MySql version 8.0.17

t_contents_s300_10_2021
t_contents_s300_1_2021
t_contents_s300_2_2021
t_contents_s300_3_2021
t_contents_s34d_1_2021
t_contents_s34g_1_2021
t_contents_s34g_2_2021
t_contents_s3sv_1_2021
t_contents_s3sv_2_2021

I need find on these list of tables all table like s3 and 1 and 2021

I have tried this query but the return contains all numbers and not only 1

How to do resolve this?

Thanks in advance for any help.

mysql> SELECT
	table_name 
FROM
	information_schema.TABLES 
WHERE
	table_name LIKE ( 't_contents_s3%' );
+-------------------------+
| TABLE_NAME              |
+-------------------------+
| t_contents_s300_10_2021 |
| t_contents_s300_1_2021  |
| t_contents_s300_2_2021  |
| t_contents_s300_3_2021  |
| t_contents_s34d_1_2021  |
| t_contents_s34g_1_2021  |
| t_contents_s34g_2_2021  |
| t_contents_s3sv_1_2021  |
| t_contents_s3sv_2_2021  |
+-------------------------+
9 rows in set (0.44 sec)
Yeah the reason it is returning all tables is because t_contents_s3 is the start of all the table names. So you need to get a little more specific. You can use wildcards in the middle (and even multiple wildcards) so maybe try something like…

select table_name from information_schema.TABLES where table_name LIKE ('t_contents_s3%_1_2021')

This should give you all tables that have s3, 1, and 2021 in the name. See if this achieves what you are looking to do. :slight_smile:

Thanks a lot for this help