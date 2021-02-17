SQL Query to find all table names on a database with MySQL

hi all,

These are tables list on database MySql version 8.0.17

t_contents_s300_10_2021 t_contents_s300_1_2021 t_contents_s300_2_2021 t_contents_s300_3_2021 t_contents_s34d_1_2021 t_contents_s34g_1_2021 t_contents_s34g_2_2021 t_contents_s3sv_1_2021 t_contents_s3sv_2_2021

I need find on these list of tables all table like s3 and 1 and 2021

I have tried this query but the return contains all numbers and not only 1

How to do resolve this?

Thanks in advance for any help.