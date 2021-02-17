SQL Query to find all table names on a database with MySQL

hi all,
These are tables list on database MySql version 8.0.17
t_contents_s300_10_2021
t_contents_s300_1_2021
t_contents_s300_2_2021
t_contents_s300_3_2021
t_contents_s34d_1_2021
t_contents_s34g_1_2021
t_contents_s34g_2_2021
t_contents_s3sv_1_2021
t_contents_s3sv_2_2021
I need find on these list of tables all table like
s3 and
1 and
2021
I have tried this query but the return contains all numbers and not only
1
How to do resolve this?
Thanks in advance for any help.
mysql> SELECT
table_name
FROM
information_schema.TABLES
WHERE
table_name LIKE ( 't_contents_s3%' );
+-------------------------+
| TABLE_NAME |
+-------------------------+
| t_contents_s300_10_2021 |
| t_contents_s300_1_2021 |
| t_contents_s300_2_2021 |
| t_contents_s300_3_2021 |
| t_contents_s34d_1_2021 |
| t_contents_s34g_1_2021 |
| t_contents_s34g_2_2021 |
| t_contents_s3sv_1_2021 |
| t_contents_s3sv_2_2021 |
+-------------------------+
9 rows in set (0.44 sec)