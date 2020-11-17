SQL query throwing error, but linter says it's valid

I have an SQL query that is racking my brain. Every SQL linter I tried says the query is valid, but my node app keeps throwing an error. Here’s the excerpt

db.connect(); db.query(` CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS ${json.team.id} DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8mb4; USE ${json.team.id}; CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS \`tokens\`( \`id\` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, \`user\` VARCHAR(55) NOT NULL, \`token\` VARCHAR(250) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (\`id\`) );` ); db.end();

Here’s the error:

{ code: 'ER_PARSE_ERROR', errno: 1064, sqlMessage: "You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near 'USE TEA8BG48G;

" + ' CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `tokens`(

' + " `id` INT NOT N' at line 2", sqlState: '42000', index: 0, sql: '

' + ' CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS test

' + ' DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8mb4;

' + ' USE test;

' + ' CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `tokens`(

' + ' `id` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,

' + ' `user` VARCHAR(55) NOT NULL,

' + ' `token` VARCHAR(250) NOT NULL,

' + ' PRIMARY KEY (`id`)

' + ' );' }

I ran that same query in a couple validators, and they both say it’s valid. I’ve tried everything, removing every line breaks, removing backticks, using single quotes and keeping backticks, but nothing seems to work. I don’t know what else to do anymore.

I’m using the Mysql node module.

Could a kind soul shed a light on this?