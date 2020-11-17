SQL query throwing error, but linter says it's valid

I have an SQL query that is racking my brain. Every SQL linter I tried says the query is valid, but my node app keeps throwing an error. Here’s the excerpt
db.connect();
db.query(`
CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS ${json.team.id}
DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8mb4;
USE ${json.team.id};
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS \`tokens\`(
\`id\` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
\`user\` VARCHAR(55) NOT NULL,
\`token\` VARCHAR(250) NOT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (\`id\`)
);`
);
db.end();
Here’s the error:
{
code: 'ER_PARSE_ERROR',
errno: 1064,
sqlMessage: "You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near 'USE TEA8BG48G;\n" +
' CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `tokens`(\n' +
" `id` INT NOT N' at line 2",
sqlState: '42000',
index: 0,
sql: '\n' +
' CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS test \n' +
' DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8mb4;\n' +
' USE test;\n' +
' CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `tokens`(\n' +
' `id` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,\n' +
' `user` VARCHAR(55) NOT NULL,\n' +
' `token` VARCHAR(250) NOT NULL,\n' +
' PRIMARY KEY (`id`)\n' +
' );'
}
I ran that same query in a couple validators, and they both say it’s valid. I’ve tried everything, removing every line breaks, removing backticks, using single quotes and keeping backticks, but nothing seems to work. I don’t know what else to do anymore.
I’m using the Mysql node module.
Could a kind soul shed a light on this?