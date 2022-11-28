SQL Query SELECT FROM table "Issue"

I want to fetch the unique fruits name from column fruit_1 OR fruit_2. I am using
OR but I am getting the search value as ‘mango’ also. but instead of this, I am expecting only ‘banana’ and ‘grapes’
Please help how I acheive
|ID
|fruit_1
|fruit_2
|1
|mango
|banana
|2
|grapes
|mango
|3
|grapes
|banana
|4
|grapes
|lemon
SELECT DISTINCT fruit_1, fruit_2 FROM table
WHERE fruit_1 = 'mango' OR fruit_2 = 'mango'
To be honest this makes not much sense even if it’s possible.
Counting column names are always a 100% garanty for a bad table design. So maybe you should think about changing your tables.
If you like, you can ask us to help you but in that case we need more information about what your app is doing and what’s the goal.
So you can use
select case when fruit_1 is ‘mango’ then fruit_2 else fruit 1 end as fruit
from table where fruit_1 = ‘mango’ or fruit_2 = ‘mango’
But this is not very good code and not even very performant