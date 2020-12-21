SQL query on address referenced 2 different ways

Firstly, I didn’t design this database… just looking to do a query on it!

As you can see in the tables below (edited for simplicity) - the User table has primaryaddrid , however this isn’t included in the addresses listed in UserAddresses . So if the query was to check if a user has an address in a particular country, it would need to look at both references.

Is doing a union the most efficient way to overcome this odd situation? I’m wanting to do other conditions outside of the address check, an example would be checking the name and address.

Edit: Probably should have clarified - primaryaddrid is a FK to the Address table.

User

| id |name|primaryaddrid | |----|----|--------------| |1 |bill|1 |

UserAddresses

|id|userid|addrid | |--|------|---------| |1 |1 |2 | |2 |1 |3 |

Address