SQL Query not giving expected output

as below
status = A means
Active and
C means
Closed. I want if below this three-row having
C then the output will show.
I am considering if all status = ‘C’ means it will be
closed otherwise it is
active
SELECT * FROM table WHERE status = 'C' AND code = 123 GROUP BY code
// here no output will come as I am expecting because
ID 1,2 still having
A
how do I do this if all status is the same then it will work, otherwise not give any output.
ID | status | code
-------------------------
1 | A | 123
-------------------------
2 | A | 123
-------------------------
3 | C | 123