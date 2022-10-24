SQL Query not giving expected output

as below status = A means Active and C means Closed. I want if below this three-row having C then the output will show.

I am considering if all status = ‘C’ means it will be closed otherwise it is active

SELECT * FROM table WHERE status = 'C' AND code = 123 GROUP BY code
// here no output will come as I am expecting because ID 1,2 still having A

how do I do this if all status is the same then it will work, otherwise not give any output.

ID | status    |  code 
-------------------------
1  | A         | 123
-------------------------
2  | A         | 123
-------------------------
3  | C         | 123