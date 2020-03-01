Thanks but I am looking for solution works with like %
SQL Many Like%
Well , that causes syntax error
What values specifically are you searching for? You may be able to condense the list with tactical pattern usage, rather than language constructs.
you definitely should!!!
Reference which is number with the size of clothes
I am working on Magento
The only option I can think of that could work with the case you present into one clause, is REGEX. Though I am not certain if there will be any speed gains by doing this.
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/regexp.html#operator_regexp
Most probably you will have much better gains, by taking a look on what your trying to do, and then refactoring it, making a better solution possible.
SELECT
name
FROM
test
WHERE
name LIKE IN ('%i%', '%o%')
definitely doesn’t work.
SELECT
name
FROM
test
WHERE
name LIKE '%i%'
OR
name LIKE '%o%'
Definitely does work and produces the results I expected.
Can you live with that?
Thanks but as I mentionned below I want to get optimised solution
Thanks in advance
okay, try this
SELECT * FROM tableau WHERE column1 LIKE '%11223%'
UNION ALL
SELECT * FROM tableau WHERE column1 LIKE '%445566%'
UNION ALL
SELECT * FROM tableau WHERE column1 LIKE '%778899%'
the only ~real~ way to optimize your query is to remove the
% at the front of the LIKE string
I’m curious, is the
column1 field datatype text?
Can you cast the value to a numeric?
It is the sku code , I am working on Magento exactly version 1.9
Thanks in advance
It sounds like something where you may be able to use
SUBSTRING and lose the leading wildcard. Does what you want always start the same number of characters in?
SUBSTRING is no more sargable than a leading LIKE wildcard
Running an
ALTER TABLE to
ADD a new field that is only the desired portion of the value seems worth considering.
Another option is to shift the load from the database to the client language. Or live with the query as it is with wildcards.
I want to optimize it not letting it like that
Thanks in advance
did you try my UNION solution?
It did not differ from my solution, same number of lines & instructions
of course – but you were concerned about performance, not whether it returns the same results
I imagine a difference is one query might be like “check each row against this condition, save to memory, next, return” and the other “check each row against these conditions, return”. i.e. memory shuffling. I also imagine any difference, if any, is relatively insignificant.
I have put together queries that the optimizer “fixed” for me. I would be interested in knowing if running any
EXPLAIN queries showed any big differences for you.
