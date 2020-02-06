Sql for deleting with join

The code below produces the quote below.

$sql="SELECT id, geo, name FROM geo"; $sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql); while ( $rows = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sql) ) { echo '(' .$rows['id']. ') ' .$rows['geo'].' (' .$rows['name']. ')[br]'; }

(1) earth (Tom)

(2) asia (Tom)

(3) Europe (Jack)

(4) Germany (Jane)

(5) Japan (Jack)

(6) France (Mary)

(7) Italy (Jane)

(8) China (Tom)

(9) Berlin (Mary)

And the code above produces the quote below.

$sql="SELECT mom, son FROM geoGroup ORDER BY mom, son"; $sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql); while ( $rows = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sql) ) { echo '(' .$rows['mom']. ') ' .$rows['son'].'[br]'; }

(1) 1

(1) 2

(1) 3

(1) 4

(1) 5

(1) 6

(1) 7

(1) 8

(1) 9

(2) 2

(2) 5

(2) 8

(3) 3

(3) 4

(3) 6

(3) 7

(3) 9

(4) 4

(4) 9

(5) 5

(6) 6

(7) 7

(8) 8

(9) 9

And the code below produces the quote below

$sql="SELECT mom, son, geo FROM geoGroup, geo WHERE mom=id AND name='Jane' ORDER BY mom, son"; $sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql);

(4) (4) Germany

(4) (9) Germany

(7) (7) Italy

I like to delete the result above from geoGroup.

The following is one of trials, but it seems not to work.

$sql="DELETE FROM geoGroup, geo WHERE mom=id AND name='Jane'"; $sql=mysqli_query($databaseConnect, $sql);

Can I make the deleting code above to work with your help?