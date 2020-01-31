I’m trying to understand these bugs in mysql:

https://bugs.mysql.com/bug.php?id=58081

https://bugs.mysql.com/bug.php?id=62755

https://bugs.mysql.com/bug.php?id=60808

so i create a sequences inside table :

mysql> select id from test_injection ;

result:

+----+ | id | +----+ | 0 | | 1 | | 1 | | 1 | | 1 | | 0 | +----+ 6 rows in set (0.00 sec)

and i also try to make the bug above , by using select + agregate function with group by

mysql> select count(*),id from test_injection group by id ;

result:

+----------+----+ | count(*) | id | +----------+----+ | 2 | 0 | | 4 | 1 | +----------+----+ 2 rows in set (0.00 sec)

i try alot of times but no bugs happend .

so i try to use their payload in bug above :

mysql> select count(*),floor(rand(0)*2) from security.users ;

result:

ERROR 1062 (23000): Duplicate entry ‘1’ for key ‘’

so why the error happen in the second select ? as i i know the duplicate error happen in update/insert queries not in select .