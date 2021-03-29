SQL date interval list rows last active at least 30 days after creation

Hi thanks for your reply. Really appreciate your help
Yes, shown is the image is the current code I have:
SELECT name, create_date, last_activity FROM registrations WHERE last_activity >= DATE(create_date, INTERVAL 30 DAY);
In this the test from the link mentioned above we are unable to add or edit the SELECT clause apart from those two text-boxes.
Ok so i began debugging as suggested,
Tried this:
SELECT last_activity, DATE(create_date, INTERVAL 30 DAY) FROM registrations`
Got this error:
#1064 - You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ' INTERVAL 30 DAY) FROM registrations
LIMIT 0, 25' at line 1
I tried it another way i usually do:
SELECT last_activity, DATE(create_date) FROM registrations`
It returned the data.
I attempted to add the WHERE clause back in however received a syntax error. To be honest I feel like this is probably the easiest SQL statement to solve and I’m simply being blind.
Thanks for your help again