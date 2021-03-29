SQL date interval list rows last active at least 30 days after creation

jack55: jack55: as I’d love to know what I’m doing wrong

does that image show what you submitted in those two spaces?

let me give you a hint on how to debug something like this

your WHERE clause has two expressions that it’s comparing

one is last_activity , and it’s already listed in the SELECT clause

the other is DATE(create_date,INTERVAL 30 DAY) , and it is not included in the SELECT clause, so go ahead and add it…

… and then run your query first without the WHERE clause, so that you can see both values for last_activity and DATE(create_date,INTERVAL 30 DAY) for every row in the table

if what you see makes sense, then go ahead and add the WHERE clause back