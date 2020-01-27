SQL Array - Only outputs "Array"

Hi All

I’m new to PHP so go easy…

I’m stuck on an issue where i have a form with multiple checkboxes, however when i post the values to the database, it submits “Array” instead of the values. The SQL table then shows “Array” along with the page i’m echoing out to.

Also i’m getting a: PHP Notice: Array to string conversion

I’ve looked at foreach loop, implode & explode but i’m struggling to work out how to get where i need to be. After exhausting google, i cant seem to find the right answer. Please can someone tell me what needs adjusting to make this work…

Please note this is in a password protected members only area which is why there’s no escapestring etc. Also i would prefer to keep all options in one table rather than having them on a separate table and doing an SQL join.

Extracts from the filesubmit.php

	if (isset($_POST['free_options']))
	{
	$free_options= $_POST['free_options'];
	foreach ($free_options as $key => $value){
		

	if (isset($_POST['paid_options']))
	{
	$paid_options= $_POST['paid_options'];
	foreach ($paid_options as $key => $value){
		}
	}

$sql = "INSERT INTO XXXXXX (user_id, free_options, paid_options) VALUES (?, ?, ?)";

<div class="col-md-3">
	<span class="badge badge-success">£0</span>
		 <input type="checkbox" value="Option1" name="free_options[]"> Option1<br>
</div><div class="col-md-3">
	<span class="badge badge-success">£0</span>
		 <input type="checkbox" value="Option2" name="free_options[]"> Option2<br>
</div><div class="col-md-3">
	<span class="badge badge-success">£0</span>
		 <input type="checkbox" value="Option3" name="free_options[]"> Option3<br>
</div>

extract from the read page:-

 echo "<th>Free Options</th>";
 echo "<th>Paid Options</th>";
 echo "</tr>";
 echo "</thead>";
 echo "<tbody>";
while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)){
    echo "<tr>";
    echo "<td>" . $row['free_options'] . "</td>";
    echo "<td>" . $row['paid_options'] . "</td>";

Thank you in advance.

An array’s .toString() method simply returns “Array”.
I have concerns about your database structure, as it appears you’re trying to stuff multiple values into a single field.

With the query as structured, implode the array and use it as a string.

Thanks m_hutley. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do :stuck_out_tongue_closed_eyes:.

Please can you confirm how I would format the implode function within the $row to output to the table?

a row returned from a database will contain no arrays, because databases dont store arrays.

What line of your script is throwing the array to string conversion?

If that’s why you want to put multiple values into a single column, then I suspect you will come to regret that when you see how much more complex it is to use the information you stored. There may be a very small number of cases where stuffing multiple values into one column won’t cause you any problems, but generally, it is better to either have a column for each value, or a separate linked table.

Just out of interest, why would you prefer to do it that way?

If you really, really want to do it, converting the array to a string could just be as easy as

$free_options = implode(",", $_POST['free_options']);

to end up with a string containing all your array elements separated by a string.

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.implode.php

I would recommend to store actual arrays in a column of type text[], or even better use a JSON string so you can handle individual values via the native JSON capabilities of your database engine. But i would prefer a normalized table structure.

What line of your script is throwing the array to string conversion?

It was the foreach loop that was causing it. :crazy_face: Thank you though.

Just out of interest, why would you prefer to do it that way?If you really, really want to do it, converting the array to a string could just be as easy as

$free_options = implode(",", $_POST['free_options']);

Thanks Droopsnoot. That has solved it. Been working on it for 2 days now and couldnt figure it out. Much appreciated. There are only a few options to go in currently. The reason i prefer it, is that i like the idea of it all being in one table and easy to call upon. Plus i’m not overly familiar with doing a form within a form at this stage (i.e submitting options to one table and remaining fields to another table). Is separating it a much better option?

I would recommend to store actual arrays in a column of type text[] , or even better use a JSON string so you can handle individual values via the native JSON capabilities of your database engine. But i would prefer a normalized table structure.

Thanks Chorn, at the moment it’s set to Varchar. What benefits do text over vs Varchar? I haven’t ventured into JSON yet. Is there an advantage to JSON?

Thanks again all. Really appreciate the help.:+1:

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.