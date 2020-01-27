SQL Array - Only outputs "Array"

Hi All

I’m new to PHP so go easy…

I’m stuck on an issue where i have a form with multiple checkboxes, however when i post the values to the database, it submits “Array” instead of the values. The SQL table then shows “Array” along with the page i’m echoing out to.

Also i’m getting a: PHP Notice: Array to string conversion

I’ve looked at foreach loop, implode & explode but i’m struggling to work out how to get where i need to be. After exhausting google, i cant seem to find the right answer. Please can someone tell me what needs adjusting to make this work…

Please note this is in a password protected members only area which is why there’s no escapestring etc. Also i would prefer to keep all options in one table rather than having them on a separate table and doing an SQL join.

Extracts from the filesubmit.php

if (isset($_POST['free_options'])) { $free_options= $_POST['free_options']; foreach ($free_options as $key => $value){ if (isset($_POST['paid_options'])) { $paid_options= $_POST['paid_options']; foreach ($paid_options as $key => $value){ } } $sql = "INSERT INTO XXXXXX (user_id, free_options, paid_options) VALUES (?, ?, ?)";

<div class="col-md-3"> <span class="badge badge-success">£0</span> <input type="checkbox" value="Option1" name="free_options[]"> Option1<br> </div><div class="col-md-3"> <span class="badge badge-success">£0</span> <input type="checkbox" value="Option2" name="free_options[]"> Option2<br> </div><div class="col-md-3"> <span class="badge badge-success">£0</span> <input type="checkbox" value="Option3" name="free_options[]"> Option3<br> </div>

extract from the read page:-

echo "<th>Free Options</th>"; echo "<th>Paid Options</th>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</thead>"; echo "<tbody>"; while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)){ echo "<tr>"; echo "<td>" . $row['free_options'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['paid_options'] . "</td>";

Thank you in advance.