Sprite Animation

I am working on a bare bones game to familiarize myself with Javascript again after about a 15 year hiatus.

I have established a strong footing in creating all of the necessary components that I need to implement the Player creation, the Sprite and it’s Animation…

However, for the life of me, I can not figure out why I can’t swap the animation state without creating a “new Sprite” with the state that I want to use…

The first iteration of this project used a sprite sheet, and I could get that to work without any hiccups… but this one where the animation state is a collection of individual images is really throwing me for a loop…

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated !



const LIB = {
    STICK: {
        idle: {
            imgSrc: ['stick/idle1.png','stick/idle2.png','stick/idle3.png','stick/idle4.png','stick/idle5.png','stick/idle6.png','stick/idle7.png','stick/idle8.png'],
            frameRate: 8,
            bufferRate: 6
        },
        walk: {
            imgSrc: ['stick/walk1.png','stick/walk2.png','stick/walk3.png','stick/walk4.png','stick/walk5.png','stick/walk6.png','stick/walk7.png','stick/walk8.png'],
            frameRate: 8,
            bufferRate: 5
        },
        jump: {
            imgSrc: ['stick/jump1.png','stick/jump2.png','stick/jump3.png','stick/jump4.png','stick/jump5.png'],
            frameRate: 5,
            bufferRate: 5
        }
    }
};

window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(){
 
const canvas = document.getElementById('stick-fighter');
const c = canvas.getContext('2d');

canvas.width  = 800;
canvas.height = 478;


const GLOBAL = {
    CANVAS: {
        WIDTH: 800,
        HEIGHT: 478
    },
    SCALE: { x: 0.5, y: 0.5 }
};

const GAME = {
    GRAVITY: 0.5,
    FRICTION: 0.5
};

const PLAYER = {
    CONTROLS: {
        a: { pressed: false },
        d: { pressed: false },
    },
    WALKSPEED: 5,
    RUNSPEED: 5,
    DASH_DISTANCE: 20
};

function Player () {

    EM.Add( this );

    this.name = 'P1';
    this.character = null;
    this.sprite    = null;
    this.movement = new Movement( this );
    
    this.setupStates   = (character, state) => {
        this.character = LIB[character];
        this.sprite    = new Sprite(this.character[state]);
        this.height    = this.sprite.height;
        this.width     = this.sprite.width;    
        this.position  = this.sprite.position;
        this.velocity  = this.sprite.velocity;
        this.sprite.animation = new Animation( this.sprite );
    };

    this.setState = (state) => {
        this.sprite.animationState = this.character[state];
    };

    this.Update = () => {
        this.velocity.x *= 1 - GAME.FRICTION;
        this.sprite.animation.Update();
        this.sprite.Draw();
    }
}

function Movement( entity ) {

    this.Left = () => {
        // entity.setCharacter('STICK','walk');
        entity.setState('walk');
        if (PLAYER.CONTROLS.a.pressed){
            entity.sprite.position.x -= PLAYER.WALKSPEED;
        }
    };

    this.Right = () => {
        entity.setState('walk');
        if (PLAYER.CONTROLS.d.pressed){
            entity.sprite.position.x += PLAYER.WALKSPEED;
        }
    };
}

function Sprite ( state ) {
    this.position = { x: 0, y: 0 };
    this.velocity = { x: 0, y: 0 };

    this.imageSource = [];
    this.animationState = state;

    this.animationState.imgSrc.forEach( (src, index) => {
        const img = new Image();
        img.src = src;
        img.onload = () => {
            if (index === 0) {
                this.width = img.width;
                this.height = img.height;
            }
        };
        this.imageSource.push(img)
    });

    this.animation = new Animation( this );

    this.Draw = () => {
        c.drawImage(
            this.imageSource[this.animation.currentFrame],
            this.position.x,
            this.position.y,
            this.width,
            this.height
        );
    };
}

function Animation( sprite ) {
    this.currentFrame = 0;
    this.frameCounter = 0;
    this.totalFrames  = sprite.animationState.imgSrc.length;
    this.frameRate    = sprite.animationState.frameRate;
    this.bufferRate   = sprite.animationState.bufferRate;

    this.Update = () => {
        this.frameCounter++;
        if (this.frameCounter >= this.frameRate) {
            if (
                this.bufferRate === 0 ||
                this.frameCounter % this.bufferRate === 0
                ) {

                this.currentFrame = (this.currentFrame + 1) % this.totalFrames;
            }
        }
    }
}

const entities = [];
    
function EntityManager() {
    this.Add = function(entity) { entities.push(entity); };
    this.Remove = function(entity){
        const index = entities.indexOf(entity);
        if (index !== -1){
            entities.splice(index, 1);
        }
    };
    this.applyGravity = () => {
        entities.forEach(entity => {
            const bottom = entity.position.y + entity.velocity.y + entity.height;
            if (bottom < GLOBAL.CANVAS.HEIGHT){
                entity.velocity.y += GAME.GRAVITY;
                entity.position.y += entity.velocity.y;
            }else{
                entity.isJumping = false;
                entity.velocity.y = 0;
            }
        });
    }
}

const EM = new EntityManager();
const player1 = new Player();
player1.setupStates('STICK','idle');

function animate () {
        window.requestAnimationFrame (animate);
        c.clearRect(0,0,canvas.width,canvas.height);
        c.fillStyle= 'white';
        c.fillRect(0,0,canvas.width, canvas.height);
        c.save();
            c.scale(GLOBAL.SCALE.x, GLOBAL.SCALE.y)
            player1.Update();
        c.restore();

        EM.applyGravity();
}


animate();

    document.addEventListener('keydown', (event)=> {
        switch( event.key ) {
            case 'a':
            PLAYER.CONTROLS.a.pressed = true;
            player1.movement.Left();
            break;
        case 'd':
            PLAYER.CONTROLS.d.pressed = true;
            player1.movement.Right();
            break;
        }
    });
    document.addEventListener('keyup', (event)=> {
        switch( event.key ) {
            case 'a':
            case 'd':
                PLAYER.CONTROLS[event.key].pressed = false;
                break;
        }
    });

});

I have tried iterating through the LIB.STICK and creating a new Animation for each state, but so far… not matter how I approached accessing the behavior, it doesn’t swap as expected.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

To go more in deep could you please share more about the LIB.STICK object? and how you are using it in your coding?