Sprite Animation

I am working on a bare bones game to familiarize myself with Javascript again after about a 15 year hiatus.

I have established a strong footing in creating all of the necessary components that I need to implement the Player creation, the Sprite and it’s Animation…

However, for the life of me, I can not figure out why I can’t swap the animation state without creating a “new Sprite” with the state that I want to use…

The first iteration of this project used a sprite sheet, and I could get that to work without any hiccups… but this one where the animation state is a collection of individual images is really throwing me for a loop…

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated !

const LIB = { STICK: { idle: { imgSrc: ['stick/idle1.png','stick/idle2.png','stick/idle3.png','stick/idle4.png','stick/idle5.png','stick/idle6.png','stick/idle7.png','stick/idle8.png'], frameRate: 8, bufferRate: 6 }, walk: { imgSrc: ['stick/walk1.png','stick/walk2.png','stick/walk3.png','stick/walk4.png','stick/walk5.png','stick/walk6.png','stick/walk7.png','stick/walk8.png'], frameRate: 8, bufferRate: 5 }, jump: { imgSrc: ['stick/jump1.png','stick/jump2.png','stick/jump3.png','stick/jump4.png','stick/jump5.png'], frameRate: 5, bufferRate: 5 } } }; window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(){ const canvas = document.getElementById('stick-fighter'); const c = canvas.getContext('2d'); canvas.width = 800; canvas.height = 478; const GLOBAL = { CANVAS: { WIDTH: 800, HEIGHT: 478 }, SCALE: { x: 0.5, y: 0.5 } }; const GAME = { GRAVITY: 0.5, FRICTION: 0.5 }; const PLAYER = { CONTROLS: { a: { pressed: false }, d: { pressed: false }, }, WALKSPEED: 5, RUNSPEED: 5, DASH_DISTANCE: 20 }; function Player () { EM.Add( this ); this.name = 'P1'; this.character = null; this.sprite = null; this.movement = new Movement( this ); this.setupStates = (character, state) => { this.character = LIB[character]; this.sprite = new Sprite(this.character[state]); this.height = this.sprite.height; this.width = this.sprite.width; this.position = this.sprite.position; this.velocity = this.sprite.velocity; this.sprite.animation = new Animation( this.sprite ); }; this.setState = (state) => { this.sprite.animationState = this.character[state]; }; this.Update = () => { this.velocity.x *= 1 - GAME.FRICTION; this.sprite.animation.Update(); this.sprite.Draw(); } } function Movement( entity ) { this.Left = () => { // entity.setCharacter('STICK','walk'); entity.setState('walk'); if (PLAYER.CONTROLS.a.pressed){ entity.sprite.position.x -= PLAYER.WALKSPEED; } }; this.Right = () => { entity.setState('walk'); if (PLAYER.CONTROLS.d.pressed){ entity.sprite.position.x += PLAYER.WALKSPEED; } }; } function Sprite ( state ) { this.position = { x: 0, y: 0 }; this.velocity = { x: 0, y: 0 }; this.imageSource = []; this.animationState = state; this.animationState.imgSrc.forEach( (src, index) => { const img = new Image(); img.src = src; img.onload = () => { if (index === 0) { this.width = img.width; this.height = img.height; } }; this.imageSource.push(img) }); this.animation = new Animation( this ); this.Draw = () => { c.drawImage( this.imageSource[this.animation.currentFrame], this.position.x, this.position.y, this.width, this.height ); }; } function Animation( sprite ) { this.currentFrame = 0; this.frameCounter = 0; this.totalFrames = sprite.animationState.imgSrc.length; this.frameRate = sprite.animationState.frameRate; this.bufferRate = sprite.animationState.bufferRate; this.Update = () => { this.frameCounter++; if (this.frameCounter >= this.frameRate) { if ( this.bufferRate === 0 || this.frameCounter % this.bufferRate === 0 ) { this.currentFrame = (this.currentFrame + 1) % this.totalFrames; } } } } const entities = []; function EntityManager() { this.Add = function(entity) { entities.push(entity); }; this.Remove = function(entity){ const index = entities.indexOf(entity); if (index !== -1){ entities.splice(index, 1); } }; this.applyGravity = () => { entities.forEach(entity => { const bottom = entity.position.y + entity.velocity.y + entity.height; if (bottom < GLOBAL.CANVAS.HEIGHT){ entity.velocity.y += GAME.GRAVITY; entity.position.y += entity.velocity.y; }else{ entity.isJumping = false; entity.velocity.y = 0; } }); } } const EM = new EntityManager(); const player1 = new Player(); player1.setupStates('STICK','idle'); function animate () { window.requestAnimationFrame (animate); c.clearRect(0,0,canvas.width,canvas.height); c.fillStyle= 'white'; c.fillRect(0,0,canvas.width, canvas.height); c.save(); c.scale(GLOBAL.SCALE.x, GLOBAL.SCALE.y) player1.Update(); c.restore(); EM.applyGravity(); } animate(); document.addEventListener('keydown', (event)=> { switch( event.key ) { case 'a': PLAYER.CONTROLS.a.pressed = true; player1.movement.Left(); break; case 'd': PLAYER.CONTROLS.d.pressed = true; player1.movement.Right(); break; } }); document.addEventListener('keyup', (event)=> { switch( event.key ) { case 'a': case 'd': PLAYER.CONTROLS[event.key].pressed = false; break; } }); });

I have tried iterating through the LIB.STICK and creating a new Animation for each state, but so far… not matter how I approached accessing the behavior, it doesn’t swap as expected.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.