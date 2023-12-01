Sprite Animation

I am working on a bare bones game to familiarize myself with Javascript again after about a 15 year hiatus.
I have established a strong footing in creating all of the necessary components that I need to implement the Player creation, the Sprite and it’s Animation…
However, for the life of me, I can not figure out why I can’t swap the animation state without creating a “new Sprite” with the state that I want to use…
The first iteration of this project used a sprite sheet, and I could get that to work without any hiccups… but this one where the animation state is a collection of individual images is really throwing me for a loop…
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated !
const LIB = {
STICK: {
idle: {
imgSrc: ['stick/idle1.png','stick/idle2.png','stick/idle3.png','stick/idle4.png','stick/idle5.png','stick/idle6.png','stick/idle7.png','stick/idle8.png'],
frameRate: 8,
bufferRate: 6
},
walk: {
imgSrc: ['stick/walk1.png','stick/walk2.png','stick/walk3.png','stick/walk4.png','stick/walk5.png','stick/walk6.png','stick/walk7.png','stick/walk8.png'],
frameRate: 8,
bufferRate: 5
},
jump: {
imgSrc: ['stick/jump1.png','stick/jump2.png','stick/jump3.png','stick/jump4.png','stick/jump5.png'],
frameRate: 5,
bufferRate: 5
}
}
};
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(){
const canvas = document.getElementById('stick-fighter');
const c = canvas.getContext('2d');
canvas.width = 800;
canvas.height = 478;
const GLOBAL = {
CANVAS: {
WIDTH: 800,
HEIGHT: 478
},
SCALE: { x: 0.5, y: 0.5 }
};
const GAME = {
GRAVITY: 0.5,
FRICTION: 0.5
};
const PLAYER = {
CONTROLS: {
a: { pressed: false },
d: { pressed: false },
},
WALKSPEED: 5,
RUNSPEED: 5,
DASH_DISTANCE: 20
};
function Player () {
EM.Add( this );
this.name = 'P1';
this.character = null;
this.sprite = null;
this.movement = new Movement( this );
this.setupStates = (character, state) => {
this.character = LIB[character];
this.sprite = new Sprite(this.character[state]);
this.height = this.sprite.height;
this.width = this.sprite.width;
this.position = this.sprite.position;
this.velocity = this.sprite.velocity;
this.sprite.animation = new Animation( this.sprite );
};
this.setState = (state) => {
this.sprite.animationState = this.character[state];
};
this.Update = () => {
this.velocity.x *= 1 - GAME.FRICTION;
this.sprite.animation.Update();
this.sprite.Draw();
}
}
function Movement( entity ) {
this.Left = () => {
// entity.setCharacter('STICK','walk');
entity.setState('walk');
if (PLAYER.CONTROLS.a.pressed){
entity.sprite.position.x -= PLAYER.WALKSPEED;
}
};
this.Right = () => {
entity.setState('walk');
if (PLAYER.CONTROLS.d.pressed){
entity.sprite.position.x += PLAYER.WALKSPEED;
}
};
}
function Sprite ( state ) {
this.position = { x: 0, y: 0 };
this.velocity = { x: 0, y: 0 };
this.imageSource = [];
this.animationState = state;
this.animationState.imgSrc.forEach( (src, index) => {
const img = new Image();
img.src = src;
img.onload = () => {
if (index === 0) {
this.width = img.width;
this.height = img.height;
}
};
this.imageSource.push(img)
});
this.animation = new Animation( this );
this.Draw = () => {
c.drawImage(
this.imageSource[this.animation.currentFrame],
this.position.x,
this.position.y,
this.width,
this.height
);
};
}
function Animation( sprite ) {
this.currentFrame = 0;
this.frameCounter = 0;
this.totalFrames = sprite.animationState.imgSrc.length;
this.frameRate = sprite.animationState.frameRate;
this.bufferRate = sprite.animationState.bufferRate;
this.Update = () => {
this.frameCounter++;
if (this.frameCounter >= this.frameRate) {
if (
this.bufferRate === 0 ||
this.frameCounter % this.bufferRate === 0
) {
this.currentFrame = (this.currentFrame + 1) % this.totalFrames;
}
}
}
}
const entities = [];
function EntityManager() {
this.Add = function(entity) { entities.push(entity); };
this.Remove = function(entity){
const index = entities.indexOf(entity);
if (index !== -1){
entities.splice(index, 1);
}
};
this.applyGravity = () => {
entities.forEach(entity => {
const bottom = entity.position.y + entity.velocity.y + entity.height;
if (bottom < GLOBAL.CANVAS.HEIGHT){
entity.velocity.y += GAME.GRAVITY;
entity.position.y += entity.velocity.y;
}else{
entity.isJumping = false;
entity.velocity.y = 0;
}
});
}
}
const EM = new EntityManager();
const player1 = new Player();
player1.setupStates('STICK','idle');
function animate () {
window.requestAnimationFrame (animate);
c.clearRect(0,0,canvas.width,canvas.height);
c.fillStyle= 'white';
c.fillRect(0,0,canvas.width, canvas.height);
c.save();
c.scale(GLOBAL.SCALE.x, GLOBAL.SCALE.y)
player1.Update();
c.restore();
EM.applyGravity();
}
animate();
document.addEventListener('keydown', (event)=> {
switch( event.key ) {
case 'a':
PLAYER.CONTROLS.a.pressed = true;
player1.movement.Left();
break;
case 'd':
PLAYER.CONTROLS.d.pressed = true;
player1.movement.Right();
break;
}
});
document.addEventListener('keyup', (event)=> {
switch( event.key ) {
case 'a':
case 'd':
PLAYER.CONTROLS[event.key].pressed = false;
break;
}
});
});
I have tried iterating through the LIB.STICK and creating a new Animation for each state, but so far… not matter how I approached accessing the behavior, it doesn’t swap as expected.
Thank you for taking the time to read this.