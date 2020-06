Well done James, thanks for posting a much more elegant solution and name ‘destructure’.

edit:

It was well worth running through your code.

The first thing to crop up is that console.log in chrome appears to be asynchronous.

So for instance debugging and changing

if (el.some(el => Array.isArray(el))) destructure(el, acc);

to

if (el.some(el => Array.isArray(el))) { console.log('acc => ', acc); destructure(el, acc); }

will give some confusing results. By the time the first log is outputted the entire code has finished executing and the accumulator shows the final output — not the empty array you would expect.

The better solution is to paste your code into a snippet in chrome, add a breakpoint to function destructure and step through the code. It gives you a very clear picture of what is what.

I have used the initialValue on reduce many times with empty arrays, empty strings etc. but in your code the initialValue has the added factor of being supplied by the recursive calls (src). It hurts my head a bit, but very nifty indeed.