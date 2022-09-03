Spotify subscriptions at low prices

Marketing
#1

spotify-gif-4
:white_small_square: We are officially connecting a subscription to your account and you will be able to use it without any problems.

:black_small_square: What guarantees are there that the subscription is not a hoax?
Payment is made only after subscription activation. Also, we are ready to provide any proof of the operability of subscriptions

:white_small_square: Subscription prices
Spotify Premium 6 months - 20$
Spotify Premium 12 months - 35$

:white_small_square: To purchase, write to @SpotifyPurchase (You can also ask any questions, we will be happy to answer them)
Telegram channel - https://t.me/spotifew

:black_small_square: Guarantee for the entire subscription period!