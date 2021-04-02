Spotify api request access token issue

Ok and what is the value of $urlResponse after you call this? What is spotify saying to you in the response? You might also find out other info from using curl_getinfo($ch) . Things like the HTTP status might help here to tell you if you are just getting an unauthorized or if you are getting a 200 OK but that the response coming back is not what you expect.

Extra note: Also make sure that the redirect_uri is the same value as you use when requesting your authorization code. This sometimes trips people up.

Let us know.