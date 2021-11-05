Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

asasass: asasass: When 2 images are being used here, how should this be set up?

I already gave you examples of how to do that when you first started asking about curtain images. You should still have examples somewhere.

You need to put the image into a pseudo element (:before) and then size the pseudo element to be twice the size of the half panel. Do that for both sides and hide the overflow on the parent and set the background-position of the right pseudo element to the right. In that way you only see the left half of the left panel and the right half of the right panel which join together to make a perfect whole panel.

If you don’t care about squashing the image you can do it with your current code like this.