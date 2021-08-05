Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

asasass: asasass: I got the button half working here:

You don’t need to add a class of on for this to work. You are already adding a class of .slide to a common parent (as mentioned a number of times). You can use that common class to activate the buttons without adding more classes.

e.g.

html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: #353198; } .curtain { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .jacketa { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; background-color: black; width: 150px; height: 195px; box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black; border-radius: 5px; padding: 20px; perspective: 700px; display: block !important; } .slide .jacketa .button { transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(25deg); box-shadow: 0 -10px 20px #ff1818; } .slide .jacketa .button .light { animation: flicker 0.2s infinite 0.3s; } .slide .jacketa .button .shine { opacity: 1; } .slide .jacketa .button .shadow { opacity: 0; } .jacketa .button { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); transform-origin: center center -20px; transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(-25deg); transform-style: preserve-3d; background-color: #9b0621; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; cursor: pointer; background: linear-gradient( #980000 0%, #6f0000 30%, #6f0000 70%, #980000 100% ); background-repeat: no-repeat; } .jacketa .button::before { content: ""; background: linear-gradient( rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) 10%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3) 30%, #650000 75%, #320000 ) 50% 50%/97% 97%, #b10000; background-repeat: no-repeat; width: 100%; height: 50px; transform-origin: top; transform: rotateX(-90deg); position: absolute; top: 0; } .jacketa .button::after { content: ""; background-image: linear-gradient(#650000, #320000); width: 100%; height: 50px; transform-origin: top; transform: translateY(50px) rotateX(-90deg); position: absolute; bottom: 0; box-shadow: 0 50px 8px 0px black, 0 80px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); } .jacketa .light { opacity: 0; animation: light-off 1s; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background-image: radial-gradient(#ffc97e, #ff1818 40%, transparent 70%); } .jacketa .dots { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%); background-size: 10px 10px; } .jacketa .characters { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(white, white) 50% 20%/5% 20%, radial-gradient( circle, transparent 50%, white 52%, white 70%, transparent 72% ) 50% 80%/33% 25%; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .jacketa .shine { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); opacity: 0.3; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(white, transparent 3%) 50% 50%/97% 97%, linear-gradient( rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5), transparent 50%, transparent 80%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5) ) 50% 50%/97% 97%; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .jacketa .shadow { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); opacity: 1; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(transparent 70%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8)); background-repeat: no-repeat; } @keyframes flicker { 0% { opacity: 1; } 80% { opacity: 0.8; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } @keyframes light-off { 0% { opacity: 1; } 80% { opacity: 0; } } .split-wrap { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; width: 150px; height: 195px; margin: auto; transition: 0.5s ease; } .j1 { position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; width: 50%; height: 100%; overflow: hidden; transition: 5s ease; } .j2 { position: absolute; left: 50%; top: 0; width: 50%; height: 100%; overflow: hidden; transition: 5s ease; } .j2 .jacketa { right: 0; left: auto; } .curtain.slide .j1 { transform: translateX(-50%); } .curtain.slide .j2 { transform: translateX(50%); } .hide { display: none; }

remove this:

// onOffButton.classList.add("on");

You probably also need to increase the width of split-wrap to show the half of the button properly.

.split-wrap { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; width: 188px; height: 195px; margin: auto; transition: 0.5s ease; }

I used 188px but that was just by eye and couldn’t be bothered to work it out exactly.