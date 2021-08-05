Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

When you get a chance, can you show me how I could implement a fade in transition on separately, the background itself, where it would fade into the page that is behind it.

And a fade-in transition on just the play image without splitting it in half.

Wait, I think I mean fade out, where it slowly disappears.

Because I don’t have a full page working yet.

I can test it on here.

https://jsfiddle.net/8dh59wso/

To add the transition, this would be needed, I think.