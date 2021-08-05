Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

You don’t need to add a class of on for this to work. You are already adding a class of .slide to a common parent (as mentioned a number of times). You can use that common class to activate the buttons without adding more classes.
e.g.
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.jacketa {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background-color: black;
width: 150px;
height: 195px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black,
inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c,
inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
perspective: 700px;
display: block !important;
}
.slide .jacketa .button {
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(25deg);
box-shadow: 0 -10px 20px #ff1818;
}
.slide .jacketa .button .light {
animation: flicker 0.2s infinite 0.3s;
}
.slide .jacketa .button .shine {
opacity: 1;
}
.slide .jacketa .button .shadow {
opacity: 0;
}
.jacketa .button {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
transform-origin: center center -20px;
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(-25deg);
transform-style: preserve-3d;
background-color: #9b0621;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: relative;
cursor: pointer;
background: linear-gradient(
#980000 0%,
#6f0000 30%,
#6f0000 70%,
#980000 100%
);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.jacketa .button::before {
content: "";
background: linear-gradient(
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) 10%,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3) 30%,
#650000 75%,
#320000
)
50% 50%/97% 97%,
#b10000;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
top: 0;
}
.jacketa .button::after {
content: "";
background-image: linear-gradient(#650000, #320000);
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: translateY(50px) rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
box-shadow: 0 50px 8px 0px black, 0 80px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
.jacketa .light {
opacity: 0;
animation: light-off 1s;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(#ffc97e, #ff1818 40%, transparent 70%);
}
.jacketa .dots {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
.jacketa .characters {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, white) 50% 20%/5% 20%,
radial-gradient(
circle,
transparent 50%,
white 52%,
white 70%,
transparent 72%
)
50% 80%/33% 25%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.jacketa .shine {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 0.3;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, transparent 3%) 50% 50%/97% 97%,
linear-gradient(
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5),
transparent 50%,
transparent 80%,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)
)
50% 50%/97% 97%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.jacketa .shadow {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 1;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(transparent 70%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8));
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
@keyframes flicker {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0.8;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes light-off {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.split-wrap {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 150px;
height: 195px;
margin: auto;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
.j1 {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 5s ease;
}
.j2 {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 5s ease;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 0;
left: auto;
}
.curtain.slide .j1 {
transform: translateX(-50%);
}
.curtain.slide .j2 {
transform: translateX(50%);
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
remove this:
// onOffButton.classList.add("on");
You probably also need to increase the width of split-wrap to show the half of the button properly.
.split-wrap {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 188px;
height: 195px;
margin: auto;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
I used 188px but that was just by eye and couldn’t be bothered to work it out exactly.