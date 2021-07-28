Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

I got that.
https://jsfiddle.net/6hLgvr2s/
Next I would need to position the play button in relation to the revealed content instead of the page. I don’t know how that would be done, or if that’s what I would need to do.
That doesn’t make sense as I said before.
You can’t have the page suddenly double size and not look odd.
As I said in your other thread it’s probably best if you don’t increase the page height until the animation has finished and then the problem goes away.
You’d need to wait for the transition to finish and then let the page become normal height and avoid the jump in size during the transition.
Unfortunately I am away for a week without a computer so you will need to work this out yourself. You have most of the tools in place to do what you need.
When you get a chance, can you show me how I could implement a fade in transition on separately, the background itself, where it would fade into the page that is behind it.
And a fade-in transition on just the play image without splitting it in half.
Wait, I think I mean fade out, where it slowly disappears.
Because I don’t have a full page working yet.
I can test it on here.
https://jsfiddle.net/8dh59wso/
To add the transition, this would be needed, I think.
display: block !important;
When you are able to, can you show how the play image can be split into 4 pieces.
Assuming that it is something that can be done.
Will 8 classes be needed to do this and not 4?
Because you would double each side, or maybe I am wrong.
<div class="quarter q1 j1"></div>
<div class="quarter q2 j2"></div>
<div class="quarter q3 j3"></div>
<div class="quarter q4 j4"></div>
<div class="quarter q5 j5"></div>
<div class="quarter q6 j6"></div>
<div class="quarter q7 j7"></div>
<div class="quarter q8 j8"></div>
There are 4 options to fix the box-shadow issue.
Code 3 looks identical to the original.
Is there any way to improve upon that one, or do you think that’s the best it will get?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/Lp50vfmy/
.jacketa {
top: 20px;
left: 20px;
}
.split-wrap {
width: 220px;
height: 220px;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 20px;
}
Code 2 along with the other added properties of Code 1.
My attempt of improving Code 1, but I don’t think I really improved anything here.
https://jsfiddle.net/84r0uve3/
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 30px;
left: -90px;
}
Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/m3qga4rv/
.jacketa {
top: 34px;}
.j1 .jacketa {
left: 30px;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 30px;
}
.split-wrap {
width: 240px;
height: 260px;
}
Code 4
https://jsfiddle.net/gfpbj846/
.split-wrap{
transform:scale(1.25);
}
.jacketa {
transform:scale(0.8);
}
Original: Single image not modified.
https://jsfiddle.net/k3qg5dLp/
I solved the box shadow issue in one of the last demos before I went on holiday and also simplified the positioning. If you look back at my last posts you should find it
Your code does this?
Keeps the box-shadow intact?
Ok. Yes I got rid of the shadow once it was animated as it seemed odd to me
The code that was worked out was able to keep the box-shadow with the code, and not have it be removed.
Would this be done using 2 svgs, 4svgs, or 8 svgs?
To split the play image in 4 quarters?
You’d have to repeat it 4 times and show only a quarter of it each time much in the same way that we did for the background with 4 quarters.
It’s the same logic as the split in half version except you have to split the area into four and position everything accordingly so only the correct part shows.
How would it be set up if I wanted the animation to change to something different on hover or when the play image is clicked?
From this animation
https://jsfiddle.net/thcedkpy/
To this on hover or click???
https://jsfiddle.net/ynkhwa3u/
.triangle path {
fill: none;
stroke: #fff;
stroke-miterlimit: 10;
stroke-width: 4px;
}
.triangle path {
stroke: #08f9ff;
stroke-dasharray: 150;
stroke-dashoffset: 1500;
-webkit-animation: flicker-1 2s linear 2s infinite both;
animation: flicker-1 2s linear 2s infinite both;
}
@keyframes flicker-1 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
10% {
opacity: 0;
}
10.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
10.2% {
opacity: 0;
}
20% {
opacity: 0;
}
20.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
20.6% {
opacity: 0;
}
30% {
opacity: 0;
}
30.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
30.5% {
opacity: 1;
}
30.6% {
opacity: 0;
}
45% {
opacity: 0;
}
45.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
50% {
opacity: 1;
}
55% {
opacity: 1;
}
55.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
57% {
opacity: 0;
}
57.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
60% {
opacity: 1;
}
60.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
65% {
opacity: 0;
}
65.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
75% {
opacity: 1;
}
75.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
77% {
opacity: 0;
}
77.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
85% {
opacity: 1;
}
85.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
86% {
opacity: 0;
}
86.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
<svg class="triangle" width="198" height="198" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<path d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83"/>
</svg>
You would change the svg path to use your flicker effect when hovered (or when you add the class).
e.g. Add this to the end of your fiddle for testing.
.curtain:hover .jacketa .coversvg .front {
fill: none;
stroke: #fff;
stroke-miterlimit: 10;
stroke-width: 4px;
stroke: #08f9ff;
stroke-dasharray: 150;
stroke-dashoffset: 1500;
animation: flicker-2 2s linear 0s infinite both;
}
@keyframes flicker-2 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
10% {
opacity: 0;
}
10.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
10.2% {
opacity: 0;
}
20% {
opacity: 0;
}
20.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
20.6% {
opacity: 0;
}
30% {
opacity: 0;
}
30.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
30.5% {
opacity: 1;
}
30.6% {
opacity: 0;
}
45% {
opacity: 0;
}
45.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
50% {
opacity: 1;
}
55% {
opacity: 1;
}
55.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
57% {
opacity: 0;
}
57.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
60% {
opacity: 1;
}
60.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
65% {
opacity: 0;
}
65.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
75% {
opacity: 1;
}
75.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
77% {
opacity: 0;
}
77.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
85% {
opacity: 1;
}
85.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
86% {
opacity: 0;
}
86.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
I got it.
https://jsfiddle.net/mhL140uy/4/
Working Switch changed to .jacketa
https://jsfiddle.net/m7Lone51/1/
My attempt of splitting it:
https://jsfiddle.net/rpegjLt0/3/
I was also trying to get the toggle thing to change, didn’t figure that out.
I got the button half working here:
https://jsfiddle.net/m8Lwyv3k/1/
<div class="curtain">
<div class="split-wrap ">
<div class="j1">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<div class="button">
<div class="light"></div>
<div class="dots"></div>
<div class="characters"></div>
<div class="shine"></div>
<div class="shadow"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="j2">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<div class="button">
<div class="light"></div>
<div class="dots"></div>
<div class="characters"></div>
<div class="shine"></div>
<div class="shadow"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Something would get changed here I think.
.split-wrap {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 150px;
height: 195px;
margin: auto;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
.j1 {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 5s ease;
}
.j2 {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 5s ease;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 0;
left: auto;
}
You don’t need to add a class of on for this to work. You are already adding a class of .slide to a common parent (as mentioned a number of times). You can use that common class to activate the buttons without adding more classes.
e.g.
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.jacketa {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background-color: black;
width: 150px;
height: 195px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black,
inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c,
inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
perspective: 700px;
display: block !important;
}
.slide .jacketa .button {
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(25deg);
box-shadow: 0 -10px 20px #ff1818;
}
.slide .jacketa .button .light {
animation: flicker 0.2s infinite 0.3s;
}
.slide .jacketa .button .shine {
opacity: 1;
}
.slide .jacketa .button .shadow {
opacity: 0;
}
.jacketa .button {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
transform-origin: center center -20px;
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(-25deg);
transform-style: preserve-3d;
background-color: #9b0621;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: relative;
cursor: pointer;
background: linear-gradient(
#980000 0%,
#6f0000 30%,
#6f0000 70%,
#980000 100%
);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.jacketa .button::before {
content: "";
background: linear-gradient(
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) 10%,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3) 30%,
#650000 75%,
#320000
)
50% 50%/97% 97%,
#b10000;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
top: 0;
}
.jacketa .button::after {
content: "";
background-image: linear-gradient(#650000, #320000);
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: translateY(50px) rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
box-shadow: 0 50px 8px 0px black, 0 80px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
.jacketa .light {
opacity: 0;
animation: light-off 1s;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(#ffc97e, #ff1818 40%, transparent 70%);
}
.jacketa .dots {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
.jacketa .characters {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, white) 50% 20%/5% 20%,
radial-gradient(
circle,
transparent 50%,
white 52%,
white 70%,
transparent 72%
)
50% 80%/33% 25%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.jacketa .shine {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 0.3;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, transparent 3%) 50% 50%/97% 97%,
linear-gradient(
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5),
transparent 50%,
transparent 80%,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)
)
50% 50%/97% 97%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.jacketa .shadow {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 1;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(transparent 70%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8));
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
@keyframes flicker {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0.8;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes light-off {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.split-wrap {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 150px;
height: 195px;
margin: auto;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
.j1 {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 5s ease;
}
.j2 {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
transition: 5s ease;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 0;
left: auto;
}
.curtain.slide .j1 {
transform: translateX(-50%);
}
.curtain.slide .j2 {
transform: translateX(50%);
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
remove this:
// onOffButton.classList.add("on");
You probably also need to increase the width of split-wrap to show the half of the button properly.
.split-wrap {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 188px;
height: 195px;
margin: auto;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
I used 188px but that was just by eye and couldn’t be bothered to work it out exactly.
How come I got a negative margin?
https://jsfiddle.net/ftm9q6yu/
.j1 .jacketa {
left: 2px;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
left: -96px;
}
Box shadow does not form part of the box dimensions so when you hide the overflow then box-shadow will also get cut off. As the box-shadow is an important part of that button design you need to leave room for it to show so must be included in your calculations.
How come the flicker effect after click is working here:
https://jsfiddle.net/3gk1unod/
But not here?
https://jsfiddle.net/mkn0xg7s/1/
I put everything in the same way.
You are adding the slide class with js to .outer and not .curtain so the css needs to reflect this.
.outer.slide .jacketa .coversvg .front