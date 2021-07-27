Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

asasass: asasass: Also, when all transitions are set to 20s ease, how come the play image is moving faster than the background wall opening?

you’ll need to match the distance they travel. Change the blinds to this.

.curtain.slide .panel-left { transform: translateX(-100vw); } .curtain.slide .panel-right { transform: translateX(100vw); }

Now they will still stay the same pace as the circle.

You also need to lose the box-shadow as soon as its clicked otherwise it looks awkward.

You still have the issue of when the page opens the page gets taller. I don’t really know what you can do about that except to have the page open at the correct height to start with and then there will be no jump. I don’t really know why you are setting that tall height anyway as there is no content in place. You should let content dictate the height.

I’m away for a week now without a computer so someone else will have to jump in