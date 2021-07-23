Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

Not very well unfortunately as it makes no sense
Why would you want a black circle on top of your blue circle and why would making it disappear magically make the one underneath split in half.
I can’t see any logic there.
Not very well unfortunately as it makes no sense
Why would you want a black circle on top of your blue circle and why would making it disappear magically make the one underneath split in half.
I can’t see any logic there.
It would be made transparent so that you would be able to see through to the real image.
Because once you click on it, it will just disappear.
Yes but what is the point of that?
Is this just another effect?
I don’t understand what it has to do with splitting the icon?
I was only doing horizontal, not 4 way splitting.
Using yours I did this:
You have a typo here.
* */
.jacketa {
It should be:
/* */
.jacketa {
If you want to see it split in half then you are going to have to stop hiding it with display:none.
Also when you click the circle the page suddenly jumps to 900px tall so the icon will move down the page (because it is centred in the available space) so you may have to place the split wrap in relation to that top container rather than the original opening screen.
You will also need to change the transform distances like so.
.jacketa{display:block!important;}
.container{height:auto;}
.curtain.slide .j1 {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
.curtain.slide .j2 {
transform: translateX(100vw);
}
I got up to:
https://jsfiddle.net/wfmr0L86/2/
Placing the split wrap in relation to that top container
It messes up every time I move it.
Also, when all transitions are set to 20s ease, how come the play image is moving faster than the background wall opening?
you’ll need to match the distance they travel. Change the blinds to this.
.curtain.slide .panel-left {
transform: translateX(-100vw);
}
.curtain.slide .panel-right {
transform: translateX(100vw);
}
Now they will still stay the same pace as the circle.
You also need to lose the box-shadow as soon as its clicked otherwise it looks awkward.
You still have the issue of when the page opens the page gets taller. I don’t really know what you can do about that except to have the page open at the correct height to start with and then there will be no jump. I don’t really know why you are setting that tall height anyway as there is no content in place. You should let content dictate the height.
I’m away for a week now without a computer so someone else will have to jump in
I got that.
https://jsfiddle.net/6hLgvr2s/
Next I would need to position the play button in relation to the revealed content instead of the page. I don’t know how that would be done, or if that’s what I would need to do.
That doesn’t make sense as I said before.
You can’t have the page suddenly double size and not look odd.
As I said in your other thread it’s probably best if you don’t increase the page height until the animation has finished and then the problem goes away.
You’d need to wait for the transition to finish and then let the page become normal height and avoid the jump in size during the transition.
Unfortunately I am away for a week without a computer so you will need to work this out yourself. You have most of the tools in place to do what you need.
When you get a chance, can you show me how I could implement a fade in transition on separately, the background itself, where it would fade into the page that is behind it.
And a fade-in transition on just the play image without splitting it in half.
Wait, I think I mean fade out, where it slowly disappears.
Because I don’t have a full page working yet.
I can test it on here.
https://jsfiddle.net/8dh59wso/
To add the transition, this would be needed, I think.
display: block !important;
When you are able to, can you show how the play image can be split into 4 pieces.
Assuming that it is something that can be done.
Will 8 classes be needed to do this and not 4?
Because you would double each side, or maybe I am wrong.
<div class="quarter q1 j1"></div>
<div class="quarter q2 j2"></div>
<div class="quarter q3 j3"></div>
<div class="quarter q4 j4"></div>
<div class="quarter q5 j5"></div>
<div class="quarter q6 j6"></div>
<div class="quarter q7 j7"></div>
<div class="quarter q8 j8"></div>
There are 4 options to fix the box-shadow issue.
Code 3 looks identical to the original.
Is there any way to improve upon that one, or do you think that’s the best it will get?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/Lp50vfmy/
.jacketa {
top: 20px;
left: 20px;
}
.split-wrap {
width: 220px;
height: 220px;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 20px;
}
Code 2 along with the other added properties of Code 1.
My attempt of improving Code 1, but I don’t think I really improved anything here.
https://jsfiddle.net/84r0uve3/
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 30px;
left: -90px;
}
Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/m3qga4rv/
.jacketa {
top: 34px;}
.j1 .jacketa {
left: 30px;
}
.j2 .jacketa {
right: 30px;
}
.split-wrap {
width: 240px;
height: 260px;
}
Code 4
https://jsfiddle.net/gfpbj846/
.split-wrap{
transform:scale(1.25);
}
.jacketa {
transform:scale(0.8);
}
Original: Single image not modified.
https://jsfiddle.net/k3qg5dLp/
I solved the box shadow issue in one of the last demos before I went on holiday and also simplified the positioning. If you look back at my last posts you should find it
Your code does this?
Keeps the box-shadow intact?
Ok. Yes I got rid of the shadow once it was animated as it seemed odd to me
The code that was worked out was able to keep the box-shadow with the code, and not have it be removed.
Would this be done using 2 svgs, 4svgs, or 8 svgs?
To split the play image in 4 quarters?
You’d have to repeat it 4 times and show only a quarter of it each time much in the same way that we did for the background with 4 quarters.
It’s the same logic as the split in half version except you have to split the area into four and position everything accordingly so only the correct part shows.
How would it be set up if I wanted the animation to change to something different on hover or when the play image is clicked?
From this animation
https://jsfiddle.net/thcedkpy/
To this on hover or click???
https://jsfiddle.net/ynkhwa3u/
.triangle path {
fill: none;
stroke: #fff;
stroke-miterlimit: 10;
stroke-width: 4px;
}
.triangle path {
stroke: #08f9ff;
stroke-dasharray: 150;
stroke-dashoffset: 1500;
-webkit-animation: flicker-1 2s linear 2s infinite both;
animation: flicker-1 2s linear 2s infinite both;
}
@keyframes flicker-1 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
10% {
opacity: 0;
}
10.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
10.2% {
opacity: 0;
}
20% {
opacity: 0;
}
20.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
20.6% {
opacity: 0;
}
30% {
opacity: 0;
}
30.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
30.5% {
opacity: 1;
}
30.6% {
opacity: 0;
}
45% {
opacity: 0;
}
45.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
50% {
opacity: 1;
}
55% {
opacity: 1;
}
55.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
57% {
opacity: 0;
}
57.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
60% {
opacity: 1;
}
60.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
65% {
opacity: 0;
}
65.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
75% {
opacity: 1;
}
75.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
77% {
opacity: 0;
}
77.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
85% {
opacity: 1;
}
85.1% {
opacity: 0;
}
86% {
opacity: 0;
}
86.1% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
<svg class="triangle" width="198" height="198" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<path d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83"/>
</svg>