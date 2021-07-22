Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

My idea here was to make the black one transparent and have it over the one that you would be able to see.
When you click on the transparent one, it would disappear, and the one under it would be able to be split in half.
https://jsfiddle.net/9zanxqjd/5/
.jacketa1 {
position: relative;
width: 180px;
height: 180px;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 50%;
background: black;
border: 3px solid #f91f6e;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.jacketa2 {
position: relative;
width: 180px;
height: 180px;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #130e85;
border: 3px solid #f91f6e;
box-shadow: 0 0 20px 2px #f9066bf7;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
<div class="curtain">
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="container hide">
<div class="container-top">
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"> </div>
<div class="panel-right"> </div>
<div class="j2">
<div class="jacketa2" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
<div class="j1">
<div class="jacketa1"> </div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>