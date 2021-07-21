Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

If I wanted to have the svg play break in half down the middle along with the background, how would that be written?

I was thinking of creating a 2nd play image and having the 1st one be wrapping around it, or maybe it would be written a different way.

or what I am thinking can’t be done.

Is this even possible to do?

Can CSS elements be split in half?

https://jsfiddle.net/hsyd9m2a/12/

html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: #353198; } .curtain { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .curtain.slide { height: auto; min-height: 100%; overflow: hidden; } .panel-left, .panel-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 50%; top: 0%; transition: all ease 8s; } .panel-left { left: 0%; background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106); } .panel-right { left: 50%; background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211); } .curtain.slide .panel-left { transform: translateX(-100%); } .curtain.slide .panel-right { transform: translateX(100%); } .outer { display: table; height: 100%; margin: 0 auto; } .tcell { display: table-cell; vertical-align: middle; } .jacketa { position: relative; width: 180px; height: 180px; cursor: pointer; border-radius: 50%; background: #130e85; border: 3px solid #f91f6e; box-shadow: 0 0 20px 2px #f9066bf7; box-sizing: border-box; } .jacketa .coversvg { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; cursor: pointer; } .jacketa .coversvg { width: 70px; height: 75.4px; fill: none; stroke-width: 4px; stroke-miterlimit: 10; } .jacketa .coversvg .back { stroke: #000; opacity: 0.15; } .jacketa .coversvg .front { stroke: #08f9ff; stroke-dasharray: 150; stroke-dashoffset: 1500; animation: draw 20s infinite linear, flicker-1 2s linear 2s infinite both; } @keyframes draw { 100% { stroke-dashoffset: 0; } 100% { stroke-dashoffset: 0; } } @keyframes flicker-1 { 0%, 100% { opacity: 1; } 41.99% { opacity: 1; } 42% { opacity: 0; } 43% { opacity: 0; } 43.01% { opacity: 1; } 47.99% { opacity: 1; } 48% { opacity: 0; } 49% { opacity: 0; } 49.01% { opacity: 1; } } .container { width: 990px; height: 990px; margin: 100px auto; padding: 25px; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 25px; border: 2px solid #0059dd; box-sizing: border-box; background: #000000; } .container-top { position: relative; height: 310px; margin: 0 0 45px 0; border-radius: 25px; border: 3px solid #0059dd; box-sizing: border-box; background: url("https://i.imgur.com/jEMIULl.jpg") no-repeat 0 0; background-size: cover; } .hide { display: none; }