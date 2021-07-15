Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

If I wanted to have the svg play break in half down the middle along with the background, how would that be written?

I was thinking of creating a 2nd play image and having the 1st one be wrapping around it, or maybe it would be written a different way.

or what I am thinking can’t be done.

Is this even possible to do?

Can CSS elements be split in half?

https://jsfiddle.net/hsyd9m2a/12/

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #353198;
}

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}


.curtain.slide {
  height: auto;
  min-height: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}


.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;

  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  transition: all ease 8s;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0%;
  background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);
}

.panel-right {
  left: 50%;
  background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);
}

.curtain.slide .panel-left {
  transform: translateX(-100%);
}

.curtain.slide .panel-right {
  transform: translateX(100%);
}


.outer {
  display: table;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0 auto;
}

.tcell {
  display: table-cell;
  vertical-align: middle;
}

.jacketa {
  position: relative;
  width: 180px;
  height: 180px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border-radius: 50%;
  background: #130e85;
  border: 3px solid #f91f6e;
  box-shadow: 0 0 20px 2px #f9066bf7;
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

.jacketa .coversvg {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  cursor: pointer;
}

.jacketa .coversvg {
  width: 70px;
  height: 75.4px;
  fill: none;
  stroke-width: 4px;
  stroke-miterlimit: 10;
}

.jacketa .coversvg .back {
  stroke: #000;
  opacity: 0.15;
}

.jacketa .coversvg .front {
  stroke: #08f9ff;
  stroke-dasharray: 150;
  stroke-dashoffset: 1500;
  animation: draw 20s infinite linear, flicker-1 2s linear 2s infinite both;
}

@keyframes draw {
  100% {
    stroke-dashoffset: 0;
  }

  100% {
    stroke-dashoffset: 0;
  }
}

@keyframes flicker-1 {

  0%,
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  41.99% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  42% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  43% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  43.01% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  47.99% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  48% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  49% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  49.01% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.container {
  width: 990px;
  height: 990px;
  margin: 100px auto;
  padding: 25px;
  overflow: hidden;
  border-radius: 25px;
  border: 2px solid #0059dd;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  background: #000000;
}

.container-top {
  position: relative;
  height: 310px;
  margin: 0 0 45px 0;
  border-radius: 25px;
  border: 3px solid #0059dd;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  background: url("https://i.imgur.com/jEMIULl.jpg") no-repeat 0 0;
  background-size: cover;
}


.hide {
  display: none;
}

<div class="curtain">
  <div class="outer">
    <div class="tcell">

      <div class="container hide">
        <div class="container-top">
        </div>
      </div>

      <div class="panel-left"> </div>
      <div class="panel-right"> </div>

      <div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
        <svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
          <title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
          <path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
          <path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
        </svg>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
We just did that exact same thing in the other thread with the background image and I showed you how to split it into 2 or 4 pieces. You’d need to do the same thing and place the svg twice and on top of each other but wrapped in a parent that is only half the original width and then hide the overflow. This means you show half of one and half of the other just as we did with the images.

This is a rough proof of concept and I haven’t bothered with scaling or percentage widths etc.

I had to remove the box shadow because it gets clipped with the overflow. If you wanted box-shadow then you’d have to wrap the .j1 and .j2 in a single parent wrapper and apply the box shadow to that instead. Of course you’d need to change the positioning of the inner items also.

I’m short of time so you will have to play around yourself but you already have all pieces of this puzzle.