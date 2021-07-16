Splitting apart CSS elements along with the background

If I wanted to have the svg play break in half down the middle along with the background, how would that be written?
I was thinking of creating a 2nd play image and having the 1st one be wrapping around it, or maybe it would be written a different way.
or what I am thinking can’t be done.
Is this even possible to do?
Can CSS elements be split in half?
https://jsfiddle.net/hsyd9m2a/12/
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.curtain.slide {
height: auto;
min-height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 8s;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0%;
background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);
}
.panel-right {
left: 50%;
background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);
}
.curtain.slide .panel-left {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
.curtain.slide .panel-right {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.tcell {
display: table-cell;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.jacketa {
position: relative;
width: 180px;
height: 180px;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #130e85;
border: 3px solid #f91f6e;
box-shadow: 0 0 20px 2px #f9066bf7;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.jacketa .coversvg {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
cursor: pointer;
}
.jacketa .coversvg {
width: 70px;
height: 75.4px;
fill: none;
stroke-width: 4px;
stroke-miterlimit: 10;
}
.jacketa .coversvg .back {
stroke: #000;
opacity: 0.15;
}
.jacketa .coversvg .front {
stroke: #08f9ff;
stroke-dasharray: 150;
stroke-dashoffset: 1500;
animation: draw 20s infinite linear, flicker-1 2s linear 2s infinite both;
}
@keyframes draw {
100% {
stroke-dashoffset: 0;
}
100% {
stroke-dashoffset: 0;
}
}
@keyframes flicker-1 {
0%,
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
41.99% {
opacity: 1;
}
42% {
opacity: 0;
}
43% {
opacity: 0;
}
43.01% {
opacity: 1;
}
47.99% {
opacity: 1;
}
48% {
opacity: 0;
}
49% {
opacity: 0;
}
49.01% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.container {
width: 990px;
height: 990px;
margin: 100px auto;
padding: 25px;
overflow: hidden;
border-radius: 25px;
border: 2px solid #0059dd;
box-sizing: border-box;
background: #000000;
}
.container-top {
position: relative;
height: 310px;
margin: 0 0 45px 0;
border-radius: 25px;
border: 3px solid #0059dd;
box-sizing: border-box;
background: url("https://i.imgur.com/jEMIULl.jpg") no-repeat 0 0;
background-size: cover;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
<div class="curtain">
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="container hide">
<div class="container-top">
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"> </div>
<div class="panel-right"> </div>
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>