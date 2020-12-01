Splitting A Table?

Good morning,
Let’s say you have a table with 8 columns. On mobile screens there isn’t enough width to display all 8.
In that case can can the table be split into two 4-column tables? If yes, what is the best way to do it?
Thanks
The “normal” solution would be to allow the table to scroll horizontally. I like having a parent
overflow-x: auto to allow it to scroll.
I do not know of a way to do what you want with CSS alone.
I’m not sure of the “normal” implementation, but you could turn your table into two 4-column tables, set to “display:inline-block”. If the screen is wide, they will display next to each other (and you could set up the margins and what-not so they looked like a single table), and if the screen didn’t allow both next to each other, the one on the right would drop below.
I prefer to go to one column for small screen as 4 columns is generally too wide.
Alternatively use position sticky for header and first column and scroll table sideways.
I have an example somewhere which I will post when I get back home
Here’s the sideways scrolling example I mentioned but I still prefer the version above that goes to one column.
https://codepen.io/paulobrien/full/LBrMxa
Thanks, all.
