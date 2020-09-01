Splitting A Table?

Let’s say you have a table with 8 columns. On mobile screens there isn’t enough width to display all 8.
In that case can can the table be split into two 4-column tables? If yes, what is the best way to do it?
The “normal” solution would be to allow the table to scroll horizontally. I like having a parent

with overflow-x: auto to allow it to scroll.

I do not know of a way to do what you want with CSS alone.