Splitting A Table?

Good morning,
Let’s say you have a table with 8 columns. On mobile screens there isn’t enough width to display all 8.
In that case can can the table be split into two 4-column tables? If yes, what is the best way to do it?
Thanks
Good morning,
Let’s say you have a table with 8 columns. On mobile screens there isn’t enough width to display all 8.
In that case can can the table be split into two 4-column tables? If yes, what is the best way to do it?
Thanks
The “normal” solution would be to allow the table to scroll horizontally. I like having a parent
overflow-x: auto to allow it to scroll.
I do not know of a way to do what you want with CSS alone.