Splitting a list of elements into columns

I have a page with a list of items, eg:
<div class="post">1</div>
<div class="post">2</div>
<div class="post">3</div>
<div class="post">4</div>
<div class="post">5</div>
I’d like to split this into multiple columns using javascript, distributing the items one column at a time, eg:
<div class="col">
<div class="post">1</div>
<div class="post">3</div>
<div class="post">5</div>
</div>
<div class="col">
<div class="post">2</div>
<div class="post">4</div>
</div>
(It can’t be done server-side as the number of columns will change dynamically depending on the viewport width)
Since the number of columns will vary, ideally I’ll need a function where I can specify the number of columns.
Javascript isn’t my speciality so can someone point me in the right direction please? I’m using jQuery but vanilla JS is fine too. Thanks!