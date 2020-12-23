Splitting a list of elements into columns

JavaScript
#1

I have a page with a list of items, eg:

<div class="post">1</div>
<div class="post">2</div>
<div class="post">3</div>
<div class="post">4</div>
<div class="post">5</div>

I’d like to split this into multiple columns using javascript, distributing the items one column at a time, eg:

<div class="col">
 <div class="post">1</div>
 <div class="post">3</div>
 <div class="post">5</div>
</div>
<div class="col">
 <div class="post">2</div>
 <div class="post">4</div>
</div>

(It can’t be done server-side as the number of columns will change dynamically depending on the viewport width)

Since the number of columns will vary, ideally I’ll need a function where I can specify the number of columns.

Javascript isn’t my speciality so can someone point me in the right direction please? I’m using jQuery but vanilla JS is fine too. Thanks!

#2

Just a very rough run up at this. Possibly missing the simple solution

edit: Bit of a cleanup

const outerHTML = elem => elem.outerHTML

// example when used with an array ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e']
// and numCols of 2,  returns [['a',' c', 'e'],['b', 'd']]
const sortIntoColumns = (numCols) =>
  (columns, value, i) => {
    const index = i % numCols

    columns[index] = Array.isArray(columns[index])
      ? [...columns[index], value]
      : [value]

    return columns
  }

const concatHTML = (html, column) =>
  `${html}<div class='col'>\n${column.join('\n')}\n</div>\n`


const toColumns = (elems, numCols = 1) =>
  Array.from(elems)
    .map(outerHTML)
    .reduce(sortIntoColumns(numCols), [])
    .reduce(concatHTML, '')

const posts = document.querySelectorAll('.post')
console.log(toColumns(posts, 2))

/*
<div class='col'>
<div class="post">1</div>
<div class="post">3</div>
<div class="post">5</div>
</div>
<div class='col'>
<div class="post">2</div>
<div class="post">4</div>
</div>
*/

Based on something like

<div id='posts'>
  <div class="post">1</div>
  <div class="post">2</div>
  <div class="post">3</div>
  <div class="post">4</div>
  <div class="post">5</div>
</div>

// Usage
const posts = document.querySelector('#posts')
const postElems = document.querySelectorAll('.post', posts)

posts.innerHTML = toColumns(postElems, 2)

codepen link here

#3

Perfect, thanks! That’s working though I had to change this:

.reduce(sortIntoColumns(2), [])

to:

.reduce(sortIntoColumns(numCols), [])

Now I’m going to work out exactly what this code does :slight_smile:

#4

Can’t say i like the idea of orphaning all those arrays into garbage cleanup.
(All major browsers except IE, and Opera Mini.)

//Define number of columns.
const x = 3;
//Create cols, store for later use.
var cols = [];
for(i = 0; i < x; i++) {
  var c = document.createElement("div");
  c.className = "col";
  document.body.appendChild(c);
  cols.push(c);
}
//Move posts to cols.
document.querySelectorAll('.post').forEach((post,index) => { cols[index % x].appendChild(post); })
#5

Sorry you lost me?

Specifically? Array.from(elems)?

#6

Every time you add a value to the array, you orphan the existing array and create a new one.

#7

I must admit my head is a bit sketchy right now (A few festive whiskeys), but it is a standard pattern in functional programming as far as I am aware. Avoiding mutation.

You mean as opposed to just using push?

#8

The array was entirely encased within the function, there was no need to avoid mutation.

IMO, you’re over-applying the pattern. But, both codes work, so… swings and roundabouts, we both just have different ways of writing the code.

1 Like
#9

I think you are spot on there. probably best I walk away from the keyboard now…

#10

Point taken m_hutley, it is food for thought.

#11

Nice one, thanks! It’s certainly a more concise solution and I understand it better (probably as it’s closer to how I’d do it with PHP) so I’ll have a play.

Thanks both - much appreciated!