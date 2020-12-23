Splitting a list of elements into columns

JavaScript
#1

I have a page with a list of items, eg:

<div class="post">1</div>
<div class="post">2</div>
<div class="post">3</div>
<div class="post">4</div>
<div class="post">5</div>

I’d like to split this into multiple columns using javascript, distributing the items one column at a time, eg:

<div class="col">
 <div class="post">1</div>
 <div class="post">3</div>
 <div class="post">5</div>
</div>
<div class="col">
 <div class="post">2</div>
 <div class="post">4</div>
</div>

(It can’t be done server-side as the number of columns will change dynamically depending on the viewport width)

Since the number of columns will vary, ideally I’ll need a function where I can specify the number of columns.

Javascript isn’t my speciality so can someone point me in the right direction please? I’m using jQuery but vanilla JS is fine too. Thanks!

#2

Just a very rough run up at this. Possibly missing the simple solution

const posts = document.querySelectorAll('.post')

const sortColumns = function(arr, numCols = 1) {

  return arr.reduce((acc, curr, i) => {
      const index = i % numCols

      return (
        acc[index] = Array.isArray(acc[index])
          ? [...acc[index], curr.outerHTML]
          : [curr.outerHTML],
        acc
      )
    }
    ,[]
  )
}

const columnsToHTML = function(columns) {

  return columns.reduce(
    (acc, curr) =>
      `${acc}<div class='col'>\n${curr.join('\n')}\n</div>\n`,
      ''
  )
}

console.log(columnsToHTML(sortColumns(Array.from(posts), 2)))

/*
<div class='col'>
<div class="post">1</div>
<div class="post">3</div>
<div class="post">5</div>
</div>
<div class='col'>
<div class="post">2</div>
<div class="post">4</div>
</div>
*/