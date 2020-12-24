Splitting a list of elements into columns

I have a page with a list of items, eg:

<div class="post">1</div> <div class="post">2</div> <div class="post">3</div> <div class="post">4</div> <div class="post">5</div>

I’d like to split this into multiple columns using javascript, distributing the items one column at a time, eg:

<div class="col"> <div class="post">1</div> <div class="post">3</div> <div class="post">5</div> </div> <div class="col"> <div class="post">2</div> <div class="post">4</div> </div>

(It can’t be done server-side as the number of columns will change dynamically depending on the viewport width)

Since the number of columns will vary, ideally I’ll need a function where I can specify the number of columns.

Javascript isn’t my speciality so can someone point me in the right direction please? I’m using jQuery but vanilla JS is fine too. Thanks!