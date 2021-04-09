Just toying with ideas for a splitOnce function.
So started with this
const curry = f => y => x => f(y, x)
const splitOnce = (term = '', strg) =>
(typeof strg === 'undefined')
? curry(splitOnce)(term) // return curried function with fixed term argument
: strg.split( new RegExp(`${term}([^]+)`), 2 )
The type checking could be better I think
const isString = strg => typeof strg === 'string'
const splitOnce = (...args) => (
(args.length === 1)
? curry(splitOnce)(args[0])
: (args.length === 2 && args.every(isString))
? args[1].split(new RegExp(`${args[0]}([^]+)`), 2)
: undefined // <-- good enough?
)
Not convinced with the above. Not a fan of if/elses, but might be clearer that way.
Usage examples
const urlProps = [
'instagram&per=1&page=1',
'twitter&per=2&page=1',
'facebook&per=1&page=1'
]
console.log(splitOnce(' ', 'text separated with spaces'))
// ["text", "separated with spaces"]
console.log(splitOnce('-', [1,2,3]))
// undefined
// where the curried function comes into play
console.log(urlProps.map(splitOnce('&')))
/*
0: ["instagram", "per=1&page=1"]
1: ["twitter", "per=2&page=1"]
2: ["facebook", "per=1&page=1"]
*/
Any thoughts appreciated