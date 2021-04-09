Just toying with ideas for a splitOnce function.

So started with this

const curry = f => y => x => f(y, x) const splitOnce = (term = '', strg) => (typeof strg === 'undefined') ? curry(splitOnce)(term) // return curried function with fixed term argument : strg.split( new RegExp(`${term}([^]+)`), 2 )

The type checking could be better I think

const isString = strg => typeof strg === 'string' const splitOnce = (...args) => ( (args.length === 1) ? curry(splitOnce)(args[0]) : (args.length === 2 && args.every(isString)) ? args[1].split(new RegExp(`${args[0]}([^]+)`), 2) : undefined // <-- good enough? )

Not convinced with the above. Not a fan of if/elses, but might be clearer that way.

Usage examples

const urlProps = [ 'instagram&per=1&page=1', 'twitter&per=2&page=1', 'facebook&per=1&page=1' ] console.log(splitOnce(' ', 'text separated with spaces')) // ["text", "separated with spaces"] console.log(splitOnce('-', [1,2,3])) // undefined // where the curried function comes into play console.log(urlProps.map(splitOnce('&'))) /* 0: ["instagram", "per=1&page=1"] 1: ["twitter", "per=2&page=1"] 2: ["facebook", "per=1&page=1"] */

Any thoughts appreciated