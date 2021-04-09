splitOnce function

JavaScript
#1

Just toying with ideas for a splitOnce function.

So started with this

const curry = f => y => x => f(y, x)

const splitOnce = (term = '', strg) =>
    (typeof strg === 'undefined') 
      ? curry(splitOnce)(term) // return curried function with fixed term argument
      : strg.split( new RegExp(`${term}([^]+)`), 2 )

The type checking could be better I think

const isString = strg => typeof strg === 'string'

const splitOnce = (...args) => (
  (args.length === 1)
    ? curry(splitOnce)(args[0])
    : (args.length === 2 && args.every(isString))
      ? args[1].split(new RegExp(`${args[0]}([^]+)`), 2)
      : undefined // <-- good enough?
)

Not convinced with the above. Not a fan of if/elses, but might be clearer that way.

Usage examples

const urlProps = [
  'instagram&per=1&page=1', 
  'twitter&per=2&page=1', 
  'facebook&per=1&page=1'
]

console.log(splitOnce(' ', 'text separated with spaces'))
// ["text", "separated with spaces"]

console.log(splitOnce('-', [1,2,3])) 
// undefined

// where the curried function comes into play
console.log(urlProps.map(splitOnce('&')))
/*
0: ["instagram", "per=1&page=1"]
1: ["twitter", "per=2&page=1"]
2: ["facebook", "per=1&page=1"]
*/

Any thoughts appreciated :slight_smile: