Split screen but some information don't come up

I am trying to divide the right column of my screen in 2 parts. The issue is that I need to allow the div scroll to appear. The top part seems to work fine (#1 on the image) when I am reducing the screen size but not the bottom part where the submit button disappears (#2).

.curso { overflow-y: auto; height: 50%; margin-bottom:20px } .tutor { overflow-y: auto; height: 50%; }

When using pixels it works fine #3

curso { overflow-y: auto; height: 300px; margin-bottom:20px } .tutor { overflow-y: auto; height: 200px; }

but on bigger screen using pixels doesn’t look great