Split screen but some information don't come up

I am trying to divide the right column of my screen in 2 parts. The issue is that I need to allow the div scroll to appear. The top part seems to work fine (#1 on the image) when I am reducing the screen size but not the bottom part where the submit button disappears (#2).
.curso {
overflow-y: auto;
height: 50%;
margin-bottom:20px
}
.tutor {
overflow-y: auto;
height: 50%;
}
When using pixels it works fine #3
curso {
overflow-y: auto;
height: 300px;
margin-bottom:20px
}
.tutor {
overflow-y: auto;
height: 200px;
}
but on bigger screen using pixels doesn’t look great