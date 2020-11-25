Split screen but some information don't come up

HTML & CSS
#1

I am trying to divide the right column of my screen in 2 parts. The issue is that I need to allow the div scroll to appear. The top part seems to work fine (#1 on the image) when I am reducing the screen size but not the bottom part where the submit button disappears (#2).

.curso {
    overflow-y: auto;
    height: 50%;
    margin-bottom:20px
}
.tutor {
    overflow-y: auto;
    height: 50%;
}

When using pixels it works fine #3

curso {
    overflow-y: auto;
    height: 300px;
    margin-bottom:20px
}
.tutor {
    overflow-y: auto;
    height: 200px;
}

but on bigger screen using pixels doesn’t look great

#2

Hi,

Without seeing the page and its actual behaviour its hard to give a proper answer but it sounds like you should set the bottom part at a fixed px/rem height if you want it all to show and set the top to a percentage height to allow it to scroll.

You could set the top part using calc to 100% minus the height of the bottom part in rems e.g. calc(100% - 13rem) or something like that. Assuming that 13rems is enough for the bottom part.

All in all sounds a bit of an odd thing to do.:slight_smile:

#3

Thank you PaulOB,

The page is not live so I can’t give access to it but I’ll try to explain what I am trying to achieve perhaps you’ll have a better idea.

What I have got on the right side are 2 things: a Table of contents and a form, the 1st has got a variable height, as it can have 4, 10 or 20 rows. The form must always be visible on the bottom part of that column so user can access it.

#4

I’d do something like this with flexbox.

Is that close?