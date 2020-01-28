Split paragraph into sentennce script...greasemonkey

#1

hello, i am a newbie but looking to accomplish a task with javascript and needed help putting together a script.

i want to take paragraphs of the main text (body) within specific webpages and place each sentence of the main text on its own line and wrapped each sentence in paragraph tags (so each sentence would be a paragraph, single spaced from each other). I am using a Firefox addon called ‘GreaseMonkey’ which allows a user to execute JS on webpages automactically.

I have found several JS ‘split paragraph’ regex on the internet but am having creating the whole script and getting the right output. i think its grabbing the text of the body that is the problem, not sure.

i have used Firefox inspector and tried to run this regex on the document.body.innerText. i can isolate the text within a window.alert message box, but cant seem to execute the “split paragraph into sentences” regex on it…

here are the resources:
the webpage is: https://web.archive.org/web/20110518220745fw_/http://cisco-futures.com/tva_background.html
the regex i found is: str.replace(/([.?!])\s*(?=[A-Z])/g, “$1|”).split("|")); (not sure if it works, i cant test it, i dont get an output)

document.body.innerText.replace(/([.?!])\s*(?=[A-Z])/g, "$1|").split("|");

example text:
Value Analytics is a melding of CISCO’s market condition methodology with a special blend of Market Profile. One oriented to quantitative evaluation of reference points. Market Profile concept and methodology has been around since 1985. Standard Market Profile is based on pattern recognition. Then holistically including the reference points. Market reading of who is doing what and why of reading Market Profile.

expected output:
Value Analytics is a melding of CISCO’s market condition methodology with a special blend of Market Profile.
One oriented to quantitative evaluation of reference points.
Market Profile concept and methodology has been around since 1985.
Standard Market Profile is based on pattern recognition.
Then holistically including the reference points.
Market reading of who is doing what and why of reading Market Profile.

thanks for any assistance

#2

Hi @asa32sd23 and welcome to the forums, if I understand well… wouldn’t something like this give you the result you are after? (I have not tested it)

var text = document.body.innerText;
var sentences = text.split('.');
var lines = [];
for(var i = 0; i < sentences.length; i++) {
    lines.push(sentences[i].trim());
}
var newText = lines.join('.\r\n');
#3

thanks, i try it on my webpage using the ‘greasemonkey’ Firefox addon, and nothing changes. i am expecting the webpage to display the sentences split on each line but nothing. im doubtful if the document.body.innerText is correct, but if i use a windows.alert(), it displays the text. not sure how to troubleshoot it…

the regex i got from here
and here is another example

again, i just cant get anything to display on webpage that i want changed,see in original post for url

#4

Apologies, misunderstood somewhere… so do you want to replace the text that was there before or just add it to the page?

#5

the text that is currently on the webpage i want to replace with this script, so take every multiline paragraph and place each sentence in its own line so its easier to read. i know that once i navigate away, it will revert back to the original, but this ‘greasemonkey’ script will run the JS everytime i go to this webpage (i plan to add the script to all pages within this domain)

#6

I think it cannot be reliably done without probably killing the site’s functionality and styling while you are at it. InnerText gives you the text inside an HTML element but it will strip out all the HTML markup, which has hooks to the styles and javascript functionality. I cannot think right now of an unobtrusive solution but will keep you posted if anything comes to mind. Maybe someone else has better ideas