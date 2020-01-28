Split paragraph into sentennce script...greasemonkey

hello, i am a newbie but looking to accomplish a task with javascript and needed help putting together a script.

i want to take paragraphs of the main text (body) within specific webpages and place each sentence of the main text on its own line and wrapped each sentence in paragraph tags (so each sentence would be a paragraph, single spaced from each other). I am using a Firefox addon called ‘GreaseMonkey’ which allows a user to execute JS on webpages automactically.

I have found several JS ‘split paragraph’ regex on the internet but am having creating the whole script and getting the right output. i think its grabbing the text of the body that is the problem, not sure.

i have used Firefox inspector and tried to run this regex on the document.body.innerText. i can isolate the text within a window.alert message box, but cant seem to execute the “split paragraph into sentences” regex on it…

here are the resources:

the webpage is: https://web.archive.org/web/20110518220745fw_/http://cisco-futures.com/tva_background.html

the regex i found is: str.replace(/([.?!])\s*(?=[A-Z])/g, “$1|”).split("|")); (not sure if it works, i cant test it, i dont get an output)

document.body.innerText.replace(/([.?!])\s*(?=[A-Z])/g, "$1|").split("|");

example text:

Value Analytics is a melding of CISCO’s market condition methodology with a special blend of Market Profile. One oriented to quantitative evaluation of reference points. Market Profile concept and methodology has been around since 1985. Standard Market Profile is based on pattern recognition. Then holistically including the reference points. Market reading of who is doing what and why of reading Market Profile.

expected output:

Value Analytics is a melding of CISCO’s market condition methodology with a special blend of Market Profile.

One oriented to quantitative evaluation of reference points.

Market Profile concept and methodology has been around since 1985.

Standard Market Profile is based on pattern recognition.

Then holistically including the reference points.

Market reading of who is doing what and why of reading Market Profile.

thanks for any assistance