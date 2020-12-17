Split an array up?

I have

foreach($devices as $value) { echo '<pre>';print_r($value);echo '</pre>'; }

which produces a huge array

Array ( [Name] => Dog Locator [Device_Id] => 5 [Room] => Comms Room [Link] => ../rooms/comms.php [Rack_Title] => Racky [Rack_Id] => 1 [Row] => 1 [Bay] => A ) Array ( [Name] => Dog Locator [Device_Id] => 7 [Room] => Comms Room [Link] => ../rooms/comms.php [Rack_Title] => Racky [Rack_Id] => 1 [Row] => 1 [Bay] => A ) Array ( [Name] => Dog Locator [Device_Id] => 9 [Room] => Comms Room [Link] => ../rooms/comms.php [Rack_Title] => Racky [Rack_Id] => 1 [Row] => 1 [Bay] => A ) ...

Im trying to break up that array into 6 arrays.

The 6 arrays should be grouped by the Room index of the big array

I thought something like this would work