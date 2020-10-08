SPF records to send email from Gmail and contact form

Today I was reading about the SPF records setup when using Gmail account. Usually I am using it this way “v=spf1 include:_spf.google.com ~all” . But when reading here the following text “you must create a custom TXT record for SPF” for a few conditions and one of them beeing “Your website uses a service that generates automatic emails, for example you have a “Contact us” form.” I started to wonder how to do this because yes indeed I have got a few websites using contact forms and gmail server as a business mail

A sample was given to use v=spf1 ip4:192.168.0.1/16 -all applying my IP address should this SPF record be added instead of the traditional record or should it be added as a 2dn SPF record ?

Any clue ?