Speeding up a WordPress that requires user login

Evening everyone,

I’m hoping someone might be able to help.

I have a website that sits on a VPS server the spec (16GBRAM, 8 Core and 200GB SSD). However the website really does struggle to cope with traffic.

The setup is currently:

maindomain

subdomain.maindomain

Both of the websites get traffic on and off throughout the day, traffic varies between 15-20 visitors an hour. Given the spec on the server I thought the website would be quite fast, but it isn’t its quite clunky.

I’ve spoken to our hosting guys and because the website is behind a login we’re unable to use caching plugins. I’ve installed Redis on the server but this doesn’t appear to have much effect.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.